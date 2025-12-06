The No. 5 Oregon Ducks' 26-14 win over their archrival, the Washington Huskies, in week 14 unofficially secured them a spot in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season under coach Dan Lanning.

The high-stakes Big Ten rivalry showdown between the Ducks and the Huskies was one of the most-viewed games of the week 14 college football slate. The Ducks' win over the Huskies was the seventh most-watched game of week 14, with 4.3 million viewers tuning in on CBS.

Per On3, Oregon's game had the seventh-most viewers of the week. The Ducks vs. Huskies matchup was also the second-most watched rivalry game of the Big Ten.

No. 1 Ohio State’s 27-9 win over the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor was the most-watched game of rivalry week, as 18.4 million viewers tuned in to watch the matchup between the two bitter rivals on FOX.

Oregon's Statement Road Win vs. Washington

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s win over Washington was its second straight win in the hostile rivalry, as it finished the regular season with an 11-1 record. Ducks coach Dan Lanning, who struggled at the beginning of his coaching tenure with Oregon to beat the Huskies, starting 0-3, improved his record to 2-3 with Saturday’s win.

Knowing what was at stake against the Huskies on the road, Lanning’s group took a business-like approach to Saturday’s matchup and had a counterpunch for every swing that Washington took at them throughout the game.

In a one-score game in the fourth quarter, Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson’s 64-yard run and catch touchdown helped seal the win for the Ducks. Benson finished the game with a career-high five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown in the week 14 victory over Washington.

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore also put together another efficient performance for the Ducks, throwing for 286 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-29 passing. Moore also collected his first career rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

In a game where Oregon didn't have the best performances that they've been accustomed to seeing from their dominant running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr., the Ducks relied on their defense making crucial plays throughout.

Oregon’s defense was dominant against Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr., forcing him to throw two interceptions. Williams Jr. finished the game throwing for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-30 passing, which was the lowest yard total of the season for the Washington quarterback.

Oregon's College Football Playoff Potential Viewership and Seed

Oregon celebrates a touchdown by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regardless of who the Ducks play in the CFP, they should expect high television viewership for their games. With the 12-team bracket set to be revealed on Sunday at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN, there is much speculation on where the Ducks will be seeded.

Many expect Oregon to host a first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium; however, Oregon could leapfrog into the top four and earn a first-round bye. The Ducks will likely need a loss by both No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Texas Tech in their conference championship to leapfrog into the top four.

