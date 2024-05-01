College Football 'Super League'? SEC, Big Ten Conference Resist
The Oregon Ducks will compete in the Big Ten Conference as new members in 2024 after previously being members of the Pac-12 Conference since 1915. Despite rumors of a potential "super league" in college sports, the current landscape after significant turnover around the nation sounds unlikely to occur.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has unequivocally dismissed the idea of a "super league" in college sports, focusing instead on the system's highlights. Sankey shared his perspectives Wednesday following the conclusion of the College Football Playoff (CFP) spring meetings.
"The fact that people have interest in throwing ideas out, that's up to them," Sankey said. "I spend my time on what I have to do."
Earlier in the year, a proposal surfaced from College Sports Tomorrow (CST) suggesting a structure of seven divisions with ten schools each, which did not gain substantial traction, especially from the influential SEC and Big Ten. Despite narratives of a crisis in college sports, Sankey highlighted the influx of private equity interest as evidence of the NCAA's value.
"You can use the cliché, 'If I was buying stock, I'd buy stock in college sports,'" he said. "Well, apparently a lot of people believe that outside of college sports. Something's going right."
Sankey's comments come from a position of influence, with his conference set to expand with the inclusion of Oklahoma and Texas, enhancing its stature and financial foundation alongside a new CFP revenue distribution model.
The spring meetings were the first in-person gathering of FBS commissioners and Notre Dame Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua since the power shift toward the Big Ten and SEC. In the new college football order, the Big 12 and ACC a distant second to the Big Ten and SEC.
As conferences nationwide continue to navigate the ever-changing nature of collegiate athletics, the University of Oregon has a bright future as a member of the Big Ten Conference. Regardless, the continue changes in modern collegiate athletics remain at the forefront to monitor for all programs across the nation.