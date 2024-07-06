Ducks Digest

Oregon Football Coaches, Players React to Khyree Jackson News

Oregon Football coaches, as well as current and past players, react to the news of Khyree Jackson's passing.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The news of Khyree Jackson's death continues to rock those that knew him.

Jackson, a former Oregon Duck and Minnesota Viking rookie, died in a car crash in the early morning hours Saturday. He was 24 years old.

Oregon Football's coaches and players took to social media to react to the news.

Oregon Football Coach Dan Lanning

Oregon Football Offensive Coordinator Will Stein

Oregon Football Inside Linebackers coach Brian Michalowski

Oregon Football Defensive Line coach Tony Tuioti

Oregon Football Offensive Analyst Mike Cavanaugh

Oregon Football Director of Player Engagement

Oregon Football Director of Recruiting Strategy Pat Biondo

Former Oregon Football player, Las Vegas Raiders rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson

Former Oregon Football player, New England Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez

Former Oregon Football player, Atlanta Falcons rookie Brandon Dorlus

Former Oregon Football player, current New York Giant Casey Rogers

Oregon Football player Tysheem Johnson

Oregon Football player Traeshon Holden

Oregon Football player Peyton Woodyard

Former Oregon Football Graduate Assistant Colin Lockett

Former Oregon Football, NFL player Dino Philyaw

Former Oregon Football player, Graduate Assistant Tony Washington Jr.

