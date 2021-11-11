Oregon Football Week 11 Injury Roundup: The Good and Not So Good

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Injury Roundup: The Good and Not So Good Ahead of Oregon's Game vs. Washington State

    The Ducks may see a couple of players back on the field soon after missing quite a bit of time.
    Mario Cristobal spoke with the media Wednesday and provided updates for a number of injured players before Saturday's home bout with Washington State. The Ducks have endured an abnormal amount of injuries on both sides of the ball all season long, including to some impact players that were sidelined with significant injuries.

    Here is a rundown of what Cristobal told reporters.

    RB Sean Dollars - "Well, I think Sean is going to be available at some point this year. It could be at the end, could be in the postseason."

    LB Justin Flowe - "Justin's [return] is going to be more in the spring."

    S Bennett Williams - "There's a chance. There's a chance," Cristobal said, referring to if Williams could return this season."

    LB Jackson LaDuke - "LaDuke is really close. LaDuke is already practicing with us, so we think he's maybe a week out. If you had to list him for this week, he'd be questionable. If you had to list him for next week, he's a go."

    DL Keyon Ware-Hudson (Missed Washington game) - "He was a little bit banged up last week. We thought we were gonna get to the game and that he could come play for us, and he's in a much better state this week. He's really played well. He has played through some nicks and some bumps or whatnot and has been a great player for us this year. Credit to him and his toughness. He looks like he's back on track. He's ready to go this week."

    LB Dru Mathis - "I don't know," Cristobal said referring to if there is a chance Mathis returns this year. "I don't know. It's something we were looking into yesterday, and we'll see. We'll see."

    There was no update on the status of safety Steve Stephens IV, but Cristobal said Monday that his injury is "a little bit more significant than originally thought," so he will likely be out on Saturday against Washington State.

