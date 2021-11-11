Mario Cristobal Confirms LB Justin Flowe Out for Season

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Mario Cristobal Confirms Justin Flowe is Out for the 2021 Season

    The Ducks will be without their stud linebacker until the spring.
    Mario Cristobal spoke with the media Wednesday ahead of the Ducks' matchup against Washington State on Saturday. He confirmed that Justin Flowe would miss the remainder of the season and that his return would be in the spring.

    "Justin's gonna be more spring," Cristobal said when describing his injury timeline and comparing it to Sean Dollars, who is set to be available at some point this season.

    Cristobal said in September after Flowe missed the Ohio State game that he was unsure of how long he'd be sidelined, but that "it's a pretty significant injury, so we don't know. [We're] always hopeful, but it seems to be a little bit longer term than anything else."

    With this news, it means that Flowe will have only suited up for two games in his first two seasons at Oregon. He missed all but one game last year due to a torn meniscus in his knee, and this season he played just one game and went down with a foot injury.

    Flowe's only appearance in 2021 showed the caliber of talent and explosiveness that the Ducks will be getting once he's fully healthy. He tallied a team-best 14 tackles along with a forced fumble and a tackle for loss against Fresno State, earning him Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors.

    The linebacker room has been ever-changing in his absence with injuries to Dru Mathis and Jackson LaDuke. Mathis underwent surgery after the Fresno State game, and Cristobal said Wednesday that he wasn't sure if Mathis would return this season. 

    Cristobal noted that LaDuke is "questionable" for this week against Washington State and that he would be likely to play next week.

    The Ducks have needed young linebackers like Jeffrey Bassa and Keith Brown to step up, and they've done just that. Oregon has improved defending the run game compared to last season, and those guys, along with Noah Sewell and Nate Heaukulani, have really shored up the middle of the defense amidst the wave of injuries.

    Sewell and Flowe were expected to form one of the most elite linebacker duos in all of college football upon Flowe's return this season, but that will have to wait another year as Flowe's injury is more significant than originally thought and will cause him to miss the rest of the 2021 season.

    Mario Cristobal Not Ruling Out a Return for Bennett Williams in 2021

