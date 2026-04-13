Five-Star Recruit Dakota Guerrant Makes Interesting Decision on His Oregon Visit

The Oregon Ducks have been in one of the more important timelines when it comes to recruiting, as they have been the host to many of the nation's top prospects in the 2026 class throughout the spring.

One of the prospects the Ducks were able to host recently was five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant. From the class of 2026, Guerrant is rated as the nation's No. 15 player in the country by 247Sports. However, on his visit to Oregon, Guerrant brought along his entire family.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dakota Guerrant and His family Visits Oregon

Guerrant bringing his family out for the visit is a great sign for the Ducks because it implies how serious Guerrant is considering Oregon. This is also something that isn't very common when it comes to the distance that he traveled, as well as his family, for this visit.

Guerrant is a far distance away from the Oregon program, as he is currently based out in Harper Woods, Michigan. If the talented prospect were to make a drive from Harper Woods, Michigan, to Eugene, Oregon, it would be nearly 37 hours, depending on the traffic and the stops that were made.

The flight between Detroit, Michigan, and Eugene, Oregon, would likely require a layover, and that trip could last between eight to 10 hours.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant runs for a touchdown against Birmingham Groves during the first half at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This means that his family making the trip isn't short of a big deal. Families usually come on recruiting visits, but not a full family for an unofficial visit. This is usually done during the official visit that the prospect takes to a program. Guerrant could be on the verge of making a decision, but he could also find himself waiting for an official visit.

No commitment date has been set for Guerrant, but he does seem to be cutting down on schools.

While other schools like Michigan and Miami are making a push to land the commitment of the talented five-star wide receiver, many recruiting reporters and experts believe the talented prospect will end up with the Oregon Ducks.

On Rivals, there have been multiple recruiting predictions for the talented prospect to commit to the Oregon Ducks. Since Jan. 24, there have been six analysts make predictions, including multiple national analysts. Some of the individuals who have made these predictions include Sam Spiegelman, Greg Smith, and Steve Wiltfong.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) runs the ball against the Divine Child High School defense during a Division 4 regional final at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for now, the Ducks will wait for Guerrant’s next trip to Eugene, as he is currently scheduled to take an official visit to Oregon on June 5, followed by a trip to Michigan on June 19. This ultimately seems to be one of the final chances the Ducks will have to make another great impression on the prospect, unless he were to make a decision before his visits.

Can Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks add another five-star recruit to the roster? In previous classes, the Ducks have signed five-star receivers like Dakorien Moore and Jalen Lott, and Guerrant could be next in line.