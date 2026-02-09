The Top Five Receivers Dominating NIL Value In College Football
Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart could be a key piece of one of the nation’s top receiving corps in 2026. Catching passes from quarterback Dante Moore, Stewart enters his final season of eligibility with a chance to rebound from a torn patellar tendon suffered last summer, an injury that sidelined him for Oregon’s 2025 season.
Stewart’s return from a season-ending knee injury isn’t the only reason he’s turning heads... he also ranks among the nation’s elite receivers in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) valuation, underscoring his impact both on the field and in the market.
Receivers With Highest NIL Valuations In College Football
After Dante Moore, Stewart has the second-highest NIL valuation on the Oregon roster at $1.5 million per On3. Stewart's NIL valuation is the fourth-highest among all receivers. A breakdown of the top five:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith - $4.2 million
2. Texas Longhorns receiver Cam Coleman - $2.9 million
3. Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Ryan Williams - $1.6 million
4. Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart - $1.5 million
5. Florida State Seminoles receiver Duce Robinson - $1.3 million
Unsurprisingly, the five receivers with the highest NIL valuations all play in the Big Ten or SEC. What stands out is Stewart’s impressive NIL value despite missing all of the 2025 season.
Evan Stewart's NIL Deals And Tik Tok Fame
Stewart's NIL deals include the football equipment brand NXTRND, Coach, the drink brand NOCCO USA and EA Sports College Football 25 video game. Stewart also has a strong personal brand on social media with 280,000 followers on Instagram, 2.1 million followers on TikTok and 29,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter).
What is an NIL valuation? It's described as an estimation of how much a specific college sports player’s NIL is worth at a given point in time. The On3 NIL Valuation is calculated by combining Roster Value and personal NIL.
In an exclusive with Oregon Ducks on SI, Stewart discussed how he became TikTok famous (2.1 million followers) and Stewart revealed that his friend asked him to join a video - that then went viral.
"After the game, the cheerleaders from the other team are like, 'you're Evan Stewart!'" Stewart said on the Marcus Harper Show. "We all sitting here like, what are they talking about? They said, 'You are TikTok famous!'... We get on the bus and driving back to the school. And I checked the TikTok. The TikTok had like 300,000 views. And we posted it right before the game. So it's only been posted like two hours."
Some of the people that Stewart has collaborated on TikTok with include: NFL star Jalen Ramsey, singer Addison Rae, singer Drake and singer Chris Brown.
Evan Stewart's Potential Breakout Season
Stewart plus sophomores Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore could be a dangerous trio next season. Dakorien Moore and McClellan combined for more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2025.
Before both Dante Moore and Evan Stewart elected to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft, Stewart opened up that Moore's decision was a major factor in his decision to stay at Oregon for 2026.
"I want to play with (Dante), if I'm being for real," Stewart said, per 247Sports. "Me and Dante were going to be something. I still want to play with him. If he comes back, it's going to be lit, I know that."
And now, both are coming back and it could be fireworks.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Stewart was a five-star prospect in a historically deep signing class at Texas A&M in 2022. He was the Aggies' lead receiver his freshman year, catching 53 passes for 649 yards and two touchdowns. He was named to the 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team.
Ranked as the top receiver in the transfer portal in 2024, Stewart committed to Oregon over USC, LSU and Florida State. He was the Ducks' third leading receiver behind Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden, ending the year with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns.
Here the top NIL valuations for the Ducks heading into the 2026 season in Eugene, Oregon.
- Quarterback Dante Moore - $3 million
- Wide Receiver Evan Stewart - $1.5 million
- Defensive lineman Bear Alexander - $1.2 million
- Outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei - $1.2 million
- Outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti - $1 million
- Defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington - $811K
- Wide receiver Dakorien Moore- $712K
- Tight end Jamari Johnson - $684K
- Defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. - $654K
