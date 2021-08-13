Oregon Football Releases Updated Roster for 2021

Who gained and lost the most weight on the 2021 Oregon roster?

The Oregon Ducks roster was updated with each player's current height and weight this week, and we saw some significant weight losses and gains this offseason. We wanted to break down the changes that popped the most.

Some players that really beefed up for this season were defensive lineman Popo Aumavae, who gained 15 pounds (up from 290) and is looking for a breakout 2021 season. Outside linebacker Treven Ma'ae gained the most weight of anyone on the roster, gaining 17 pounds (up from 250) to get to 267.

Tight end DJ Johnson is also quite impressive, adding on what we would believe is 15 pounds of muscle, bringing him up to an insane 273 pounds. Other players of note who gained some weight include defensive end Maceal Afaese who gained 12 pounds and is up to 282 pounds. Offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers is up to 291 pounds (up from 280) and defensive tackle Sua'ava Poti added 11 pounds and weighs in at 290.

Now for some of the notable weight losses on the roster. Defensive end Bradyn Swinson and offensive lineman Faaope Laloulu each lost a staggering 35 pounds. Swinson is down to 234 pounds and Laloulu is down to 360 pounds.

This checks out with what we've seen in camp as they were looking huge and toned up in the drills we've seen from them thus far. Wide receiver Jaylon Redd has lost 17 pounds to get down to 170. Running back Sean Dollars has lost 24 pounds, but that is due in large part to the major leg injury he suffered in the spring. Also, punter Tom Snee lost 16 pounds of his own.

Some freshmen weights that were impressive, Jeffrey Bassa came in at 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds as a true freshman. Terrance Ferguson comes in at 6-foot-6 and 243 pounds, and Moliki Matavao, also a towering 6-foot-6, is listed at a massive 263 pounds.

It's safe to say Aaron Feld and the Oregon strength staff have been hard at work this offseason getting the players' bodies right.

