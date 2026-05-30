Oregon Football Schedule Poses Two Early Playoff Threats

November is a football fans dream as the Oregon Ducks head to Columbus for a matchup with Big Ten Conference foe Ohio State and then turnaround to host the Michigan Wolverines in Autzen Stadium in Eugene... However, there are two September games on football schedule that can't go unnoticed.

Oregon's 2026 football schedule is starting to take shape as game times and TV broadcast information has been released for four games. The Ducks have one of the toughest schedules in terms of strength in the Big Ten so the path to the College Football Playoff won't be an easy one. The Ducks will face four teams who could be ranked in the AP Poll Preseason Top-25.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

So which games in September could help shape that playoff race?

The Ducks face two teams in September that could be ranked in the Boise State Broncos and the USC Trojans. The early season tests landed on a recent list from CBS Sports as two of the five most important Big Ten games that can alter the playoff picture. Both Boise State and USC have their own CFP aspirations entering 2026.

Oregon vs. Boise State

First, the Ducks kick off the season against Boise State in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 12:30 p.m. PT. The fans will be asked to "stripe out" the Stadium for the day game. Currently the Ducks are favored by more than two touchdowns over Boise State but it's a game that cannot be overlooked.

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Broncos are led by quarterback Maddux Madsen, who earned Mountain West Championship Offensive MVP in 2025. As a junior last season, Madsen threw for 2,334 yards and 18 touchdowns on 176 completions while adding 81 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Boise State comes to Autzen with its own playoff hopes and the Ducks will have to avoid first-game jitters that allow the Broncos the upper hand. In 2024, the Ducks barely beat the Broncos, 37-34. A strong first showing would go a long way for an Oregon team in terms of resume building.

Oregon at USC

The second September game to circle on the calendar is when the Ducks travel to USC on Sept. 26 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon and USC have recently been battling on the recruiting trail but the two former Pac-12 rivals meet again on the football field. It's the Ducks' first Big Ten regular season game and there is a chance ESPN College GameDay comes to Los Angeles.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Ducks will be looking to win their fifth-straight game over the Trojans, while USC hopes to make a statement that program is turning around. The Trojans have a talented roster under coach Lincoln Riley led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, with a few freshman phenoms to keep an eye on, like tight end Luke Wafle.

It's a prime opportunity to make a national statement for both Oregon or USC. The Ducks can strengthen their playoff case while slowing the Trojans momentum in the Big Ten.

If the Ducks beat both Boise State and USC, it helps Oregon down the line when their schedule takes another tough turn to Ohio State, Michigan and Washington. The CFP is not won in September, but taking care of business in both of those matchups can set the Ducks up for a smoother path.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Ducks 2026 team is headlined by quarterback Dante Moore, who elected to return to the Oregon football program despite being the projected No. 2 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft and is an undeniable talent.

Oregon's starting center Iapani Laloulu also chose to return for another season in Eugene instead of taking his talents to the pros. Defensively, the Ducks had their starting defensive line return despite high draft stocks in A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, linebacker Teitum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei.

Oregon has a solid group of returners and a schedule that will test them, early and often.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.