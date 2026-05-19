Oregon Ducks' Color Schedule Could Tease Uniform Matchups

From the first-ever marble helmets in program history, to glow-in-the-dark elements, to tie-dye jerseys honoring The Grateful Dead: the Oregon Ducks continued to dominate the conversation of field-worn uniforms for the 2025 season.

On Tuesday, the program released its' 2026 color schedule, which may give some clues towards some upcoming uniform designs.

The Oregon Ducks release their 2026 color schedule for the football season. | goducks.com

What Catches the Eye

Though there are themes like the opening home game "stripe out" that's par for the course when it comes to coach Dan Lanning's tenure with Oregon, there are some unique themes compared to last year's schedule. For Oregon's trip to USC on Sept. 26, fans are encouraged to wear white. The Ducks broke their over decade-long streak of having one white-out game a year last season, so it's quite a big deal to see that theme return.

Unlike last year's "mystery" theme against Wisconsin, which ended up being a tie-dye or green prompt, all of the fan colors this year follow the traditional hues typically seen in Oregon's uniforms (yellow, green, black, and white).

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Compare and Contrast

For the sake of speculating, let's compare last year's regular-season color themes with this year's schedule. By adding in the uniforms worn at each game, there's potential to see what the programs' potential uniform designs for each game may be.

2025 vs. 2026 Color Schedule

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GAME ONE

2025: Aug. 30 vs. Montana State (Stripe Out) | 2026: Sept. 5 vs. Boise State (Stripe Out)

What Oregon Wore in 2025: Yellow helmet with green wings, "Gang Green" jersey, yellow pants, ombre green and yellow cleats.

This uniform is one of the more likely to predict, as it will likely be the third year in a row the Ducks opt for the "Gang Green" classic green jersey with yellow accents, a tribute to Oregon's traditional colors and uniform design.

Oregon running back Makhi Hughes carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GAME TWO

2025: Sept. 6 vs. Oklahoma State (Wear Green) | 2026: Sep. 12 at Oklahoma State (Wear Green)

What Oregon Wore in 2025: The "Gang Green" uniform with a green helmet and yellow "O".

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks place kicker Atticus Sappington (36) kicks a field goal against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

GAME THREE

2025: Sept. 13 at Northwestern (Wear Green) | 2026: Sept. 18 vs. Portland State (Wear Green)

What Oregon Wore in 2025: The "Mighty Oregon" white jersey with green and yellow details, yellow helmet with green "O", yellow pants, white cleats.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GAME FOUR

2025: Sept. 20 vs. Oregon State (Wear Black) | 2026: Sept. 26 at USC (Wear White)

What Oregon Wore in 2025: The grey, gold, and white marble "Shoe Duck" Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman tribute uniform with an asymmetrical winged helmet.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GAME FIVE

2025: Sept. 27 at Penn State (Wear Green) | 2026: Oct. 10 vs. UCLA (Wear Black)

What Oregon Wore in 2025: The glow-in-the-dark "Mummy Duck" undergarments and cleats paired with the "Warp Speed" white jersey and "Fly Era" black pants. Plus a matte black helmet with silver wings.

Oregon running back Noah Whittington carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GAME SIX

2025: Oct. 11 vs. Indiana (Wear Yellow) | 2026: Oct. 17 vs Nebraska (Wear Green)

What the Ducks Wore in 2025: The black "Fly Era" jerseys with black and silver cleats, a green helmet with silver wings, and green pants.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) carries the ball during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

GAME SEVEN

2025: Oct. 18 at Rutgers (Wear Green) | 2026: Oct. 24 at Illinois (Wear Yellow)

What Oregon wore in 2025: The white "Warp Speed" uniform with a white helmet bearing black wings.

Oregon celebrates an onside kick recover as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GAME EIGHT

2025: Oct. 25 vs. Wisconsin (Wear Tie Dye or Green) | 2026: Oct. 31 vs Northwestern (Wear Black)

What Oregon wore in 2025: The "Grateful Duck" black and tie dye uniforms with special Grateful Dead touches.

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Reece Vander Zee (15) is stopped by Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) and Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GAME NINE

2025: Nov. 8 at Iowa (Wear Green) | 2026: Nov. 7 at Ohio State (Wear Green)

What Oregon wore in 2025: Green helmet with a white wing, the "Mighty Duck" jersey, green pants, white undergarments, and white cleats.

It should also be noted that Ohio State recently revealed a new rendition of their all-black uniforms, which are being assumed by fans to be worn for one of their big home games, potentially against the Ducks.

Oregon running back Jay Harris carries the ball for a touchdown as Minnesota defensive back Jai'Onte' McMillan pursues as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GAME TEN

2025: Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota (Wear Green) | 2026: Nov. 14 vs Michigan (Wear Green)

What Oregon wore in 2025: "Gang Green" jersey, white pants, white striped helmet with green "O", green and yellow cleats, white undergarments.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

GAME ELEVEN

2025: Nov. 22 vs. USC (Wear Black) | 2026: Nov. 20 at Michigan State (Wear Yellow)

What Oregon wore in 2025: "Fly Era" all-black jersey, pants, and undergarments with a green helmet with black wings.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GAME TWELVE

2025: Nov. 29 at Washington (Wear Green) | 2026: Nov. 28 vs Washington (Wear Black)

What Oregon wore in 2025: "Mighty Oregon" jersey with a yellow helmet with green "O", green pants, and white undergarments.

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