Oregon Ducks' Color Schedule Could Tease Uniform Matchups
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From the first-ever marble helmets in program history, to glow-in-the-dark elements, to tie-dye jerseys honoring The Grateful Dead: the Oregon Ducks continued to dominate the conversation of field-worn uniforms for the 2025 season.
On Tuesday, the program released its' 2026 color schedule, which may give some clues towards some upcoming uniform designs.
What Catches the Eye
Though there are themes like the opening home game "stripe out" that's par for the course when it comes to coach Dan Lanning's tenure with Oregon, there are some unique themes compared to last year's schedule. For Oregon's trip to USC on Sept. 26, fans are encouraged to wear white. The Ducks broke their over decade-long streak of having one white-out game a year last season, so it's quite a big deal to see that theme return.
Unlike last year's "mystery" theme against Wisconsin, which ended up being a tie-dye or green prompt, all of the fan colors this year follow the traditional hues typically seen in Oregon's uniforms (yellow, green, black, and white).
Compare and Contrast
For the sake of speculating, let's compare last year's regular-season color themes with this year's schedule. By adding in the uniforms worn at each game, there's potential to see what the programs' potential uniform designs for each game may be.
2025 vs. 2026 Color Schedule
GAME ONE
2025: Aug. 30 vs. Montana State (Stripe Out) | 2026: Sept. 5 vs. Boise State (Stripe Out)
What Oregon Wore in 2025: Yellow helmet with green wings, "Gang Green" jersey, yellow pants, ombre green and yellow cleats.
This uniform is one of the more likely to predict, as it will likely be the third year in a row the Ducks opt for the "Gang Green" classic green jersey with yellow accents, a tribute to Oregon's traditional colors and uniform design.
GAME TWO
2025: Sept. 6 vs. Oklahoma State (Wear Green) | 2026: Sep. 12 at Oklahoma State (Wear Green)
What Oregon Wore in 2025: The "Gang Green" uniform with a green helmet and yellow "O".
GAME THREE
2025: Sept. 13 at Northwestern (Wear Green) | 2026: Sept. 18 vs. Portland State (Wear Green)
What Oregon Wore in 2025: The "Mighty Oregon" white jersey with green and yellow details, yellow helmet with green "O", yellow pants, white cleats.
GAME FOUR
2025: Sept. 20 vs. Oregon State (Wear Black) | 2026: Sept. 26 at USC (Wear White)
What Oregon Wore in 2025: The grey, gold, and white marble "Shoe Duck" Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman tribute uniform with an asymmetrical winged helmet.
GAME FIVE
2025: Sept. 27 at Penn State (Wear Green) | 2026: Oct. 10 vs. UCLA (Wear Black)
What Oregon Wore in 2025: The glow-in-the-dark "Mummy Duck" undergarments and cleats paired with the "Warp Speed" white jersey and "Fly Era" black pants. Plus a matte black helmet with silver wings.
GAME SIX
2025: Oct. 11 vs. Indiana (Wear Yellow) | 2026: Oct. 17 vs Nebraska (Wear Green)
What the Ducks Wore in 2025: The black "Fly Era" jerseys with black and silver cleats, a green helmet with silver wings, and green pants.
GAME SEVEN
2025: Oct. 18 at Rutgers (Wear Green) | 2026: Oct. 24 at Illinois (Wear Yellow)
What Oregon wore in 2025: The white "Warp Speed" uniform with a white helmet bearing black wings.
GAME EIGHT
2025: Oct. 25 vs. Wisconsin (Wear Tie Dye or Green) | 2026: Oct. 31 vs Northwestern (Wear Black)
What Oregon wore in 2025: The "Grateful Duck" black and tie dye uniforms with special Grateful Dead touches.
GAME NINE
2025: Nov. 8 at Iowa (Wear Green) | 2026: Nov. 7 at Ohio State (Wear Green)
What Oregon wore in 2025: Green helmet with a white wing, the "Mighty Duck" jersey, green pants, white undergarments, and white cleats.
It should also be noted that Ohio State recently revealed a new rendition of their all-black uniforms, which are being assumed by fans to be worn for one of their big home games, potentially against the Ducks.
GAME TEN
2025: Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota (Wear Green) | 2026: Nov. 14 vs Michigan (Wear Green)
What Oregon wore in 2025: "Gang Green" jersey, white pants, white striped helmet with green "O", green and yellow cleats, white undergarments.
GAME ELEVEN
2025: Nov. 22 vs. USC (Wear Black) | 2026: Nov. 20 at Michigan State (Wear Yellow)
What Oregon wore in 2025: "Fly Era" all-black jersey, pants, and undergarments with a green helmet with black wings.
GAME TWELVE
2025: Nov. 29 at Washington (Wear Green) | 2026: Nov. 28 vs Washington (Wear Black)
What Oregon wore in 2025: "Mighty Oregon" jersey with a yellow helmet with green "O", green pants, and white undergarments.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.