Oregon Headed to the Alamo Bowl to Face No. 16 Oklahoma

The Ducks will head to Texas for their bowl game.

Selection Sunday is upon on us, and the College Football Playoff is set with No. 1 Alabama set to face No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 2 Michigan set to face No. 3 Georgia.

Meanwhile, fanbases across the rest of the country are making travel plans to following their teams to their postseason bowls, and now we know who and where the Ducks will play.

No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) will face No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2) in the 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl.

Oregon is coming off a loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship, while Oklahoma is reeling from a 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State before USC hired away their then head coach Lincoln Riley, who took numerous assistants with him to Los Angeles.

With Oklahoma in the coaching carousel, the program has since named Bob Stoops the interim head coach.

Following Riley's departure from Norman, numerous Oklahoma commits have flipped their commitments to USC and players including quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Jadon Hasselwood have entered the transfer portal.

Duck fans are still waiting to see who their head coach will be in this game, with Mario Cristobal reportedly in talks with Miami to be their next head coach and Oregon reportedly offering him a new contract.

The meeting between the Ducks and the Sooners will be their first since 2006. Oregon has a 1-1 record in the Alamo Bowl, beating Texas in 2013 and losing to TCU in 2015.

There is a press conference with both team's head coaches scheduled for 2 p.m. PT on Sunday.

The 2021 Alamo Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 29 at 5:15 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

You may also like:

Cyrus Moss recaps in-home visit with Mario Cristobal

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE