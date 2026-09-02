Dan Lanning's Eye Catching Comments On Oregon's Thriving Tight End Pipeline

Tight end Jamari Johnson is among the players tabbed as a potential breakout star for the No. 2 Oregon Ducks in 2026 and a possible first-round 2027 NFL Draft pick.

Both Johnson and coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media for the final time before the Week 1 matchup vs. Boise State on Wednesday. Lanning had high praise for the tight end ahead of the season opener, with Johnson expected to take on a larger role both on and off the field in 2026.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability on Aug. 31, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He's not operating like it's his second year, you know. He's operating like he's been there and done it before," Lanning said. "And again, I think he's following suit with what Kenyon did for him and what Terrance (Ferguson) did for Kenyon (Sadiq) and Pat (Herbert).”

“Like those guys have really set a culture in that room, and he's been a guy that we know we can count on," he continued. "And now that means he's been able to hold other guys to that higher standard. And if it doesn't look right, he's the first one to call them out and make sure that they hold up that standard.”

Everything Dan Lanning Said Before Week 1

Jamari Johnson’s Blueprint for Tight End Success:

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think that's really where it starts. You get here, you identify quickly. Okay, this guy has the skill set, and I think that a lot of credit is owed to that room and the culture that's been created going all the way back when we first got here of hey, this is how we work.”

“This is how we operate. This is what we do, and now you see Jamari really in that mentorship role for a lot of other guys in that room of this is what we expect and what it looks like and really holding them to a high standard.”

Opening Statement:

“Good day of work today. A little ahead of schedule again because of just the time that we had before this game. So, almost like a Thursday practice for us, and then we'll have another one tomorrow as we go into this game.”

Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti Having Sons on Both Teams:

“Yeah, I'm excited for him. I'm sure there's an unbelievable sense of pride and getting to see those guys be on the same field. I asked Teitum if that's happened before. They got a big family, right? And Teivis got to play Teimana last year, right? But this will be the first time the whole family gets to be there and see it. So, I think it'll be really exciting for them.”

Special Teams Progress:

Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig walks the field during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I feel good. Feel good about it. We had some pressure kicks yesterday. They showed up in practice. Some guys hit some long field goals yesterday in practice. Ultimately, the placement has been really clean. From where we're putting the balls and punts and kickoffs. So pleased with where that's at, and then also the execution is the unit. Guys have been really engaged.”

Readiness for Game 1:

“I think you use every single minute, every single hour, every single day is opportunities to continue to prepare. So, we want to utilize that time. We always say, ‘Hay’s not in the barn here. We don't put it in the barn.’ We got to keep working until we get to that point. So, I feel good about where our team's at, but there's still more time and more reps to be able to steal.”

The Sense of Excitement From Players After a Long Fall Camp:

“Absolutely. Yeah, these guys are engaged and ready to go play someone.”

Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.’s Character Off the Field:

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. hauls in an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think if you want to be excellent at anything, you got to be serious, and you've got to really put in the time and the effort. And I don't think there's been anybody that's more focused on what do they have to do to improve, how can they make themselves better.”

“And you know, a lot of people would measure his freshman year as an unbelievable year, including myself. And he came into the season with all the things that he can get better at.”

“And I think his leadership has really stepped up. I think he, last year operated as a guy that's like, I'm going to do my job at the highest level. This year, he's a guy that's going to demand that others are doing the same thing.”

Running Back Dierre Hill Jr.’s Improvement in Pass Protection:

“Yeah, Dierre's become a complete back, right? He was a guy that we knew had a skill set and really displayed that really early on in his time here. That this is a guy that we can use to help us win games, but there was limited packages.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, hands off the ball to Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“There were limited opportunities, and as he became more comfortable and more familiar, those packages grew throughout the year. And I think you saw that with his play throughout the year. Now I feel like there's not a down on the field where he can't be a guy that's in there in the game.”

“Whether it's running the ball inside, outside, whether it's pass pro, whether it's running routes, like he's really developed himself as a player. I'm excited to see his growth.”

The Passing of William Jewell Running Back MicahJo Barnett:

“Yeah, just I mean, ultimately, it always you put things in perspective that there's a lot of things bigger than football, and I'm sure he was on the field doing the thing that he loved, but you never know when that last moment's going to be.”

“So really feel for the Jewell community and feel for his family. Sad moment that hope nobody has to experience, but obviously it's happened now. So just praying for that group and that they have strength in this moment and they can you know fulfill and live their lives out in Micah's honor.”

Slowing Down the Boise State Running Back Room:

Sep 20, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Malik Sherrod (8) runs the ball as Air Force Falcons defensive back Max Mustell (36) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, they do a great job. It starts with the offensive line. They have some guys there that show up, but those backs are special. Like I said, they could be on any team that we play this year, and they can play at a really, really high level, and it's not just what they do from running the ball.”

“It's how they're used in screens, how they're used in protection. But it's a complete group, and this is a game where it's going to be won at the line of scrimmage. It's going to be about elite tackling, everybody having relentless effort to the ball, right?”

“They do a good job with misdirection plays too, as well. So, the more you commit to the run, the more you're going to get hurt on play action shot, right? The more you're going to get hurt on reverse. So, we have to be really sound in all of our jobs because they do a good job playing off of those things. So, we've had to work all of that, but it's going to be about elite tackling, especially in Game 1.”

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