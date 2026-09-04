Oregon Running Back Dierre Hill Jr. Makes Ominous Claim About Ducks

EUGENE - At this point last season, the Oregon football team didn't quite know what they had in running back Dierre Hill Jr... who became one of the Ducks' best weapons, leading the Big Ten and ranking No. 2 nationally with 8.75 yards per rush in 2025 as a true freshman.

Which begs the question for 2026: Are there more underrated gems on the depth chart that can emerge as difference makers?

Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. | Jake Bunn

Hill Jr. and fellow sophomore Jordon Davison are expected to dominate in their second seasons in Eugene... but the competition unfolding behind the Ducks starters at running back could create a major problem for opposing defenses this year.

First up for Oregon on the 2026 schedule, the Boise State Broncos come to Eugene with the same quarterback and coach that game them an upset scare in 2024.

Dierre Hill Jr. Calls Ducks’ Depth ‘Very Scary’ for Opponents

The competition in Oregon’s running back room appears to be very real... and, according to Hill, potentially ominous for opposing defenses.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I just see it as very scary for our opponent. I mean, not only our ones, but the threes and the fours. We have huge depth here, and we have guys that are very hungry. And we, what’s so amazing about here is everyone’s competitive, so everyone’s going getting better.”

Hill’s comments highlight an advantage Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff have worked to develop through recruiting and the transfer portal, specifically at the running back position - which had it's depth majorly tested in the College Football Playoff last season.

Even with the loss of star running back Noah Whittington, the Ducks have two of the top players at the position in Davison and Hill. However, Hill's comments are about the other players to keep an eye on, like returner Da'Jaun Riggs, transfer Simeon Price, and freshmen Tradarian Ball and Brandon Smith.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Iron sharpens iron, so every day you have a guy across the ball, or you have a guy in your room that you’re competing with for the love of the game, and then also to help each other learn the playbook too. That’s what we do here. Just we compete, and the works shows for itself come game time,” Hill continued.

This is great news for an Oregon team who had to bring in emergency reserves in the CFP Semifinal game vs. the Indiana Hoosiers last season. The Ducks actually had to move two defensive players to running back due to mounting injuries and transfer decisions.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore echoed a similar sentiment about the Ducks' depth, giving credit to Lanning's preparation.

“Last year showed how important is that you have everybody on roster on the same page when it comes to playing. There are times where we had to go 13 personnel for a whole day, we gotta go 21. Depth is important here and Coach Lanning does a great job preparing everybody for their moments," Moore said.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field following the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Competitive Running Backs Room

As far as players who could emerge, Riggs is entering his third season with the Ducks - the most experienced in the Oregon offense. Riggs' career with the Ducks has been hampered by injury, but now that he is healthy, he has the opportunity to make an impact for a loaded Oregon running back room.

Then there is Smith, who has become one of the most-talked about Ducks during fall camp. Hill actually made the comparison between Smith and NFL star Saquon Barkley. Hill revealed that Smith has showed that he learns quickly, runs hard, and carries himself with an edge. He also wears the jersey number 26, like Barkley for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ball is another true freshman that Oregon fans are excited about. Ball arrives in Eugene from the same hometown as former Ducks star running back LaMichael James, Texarkana, Texas. The four-star Ball was an early commit in Oregon's 2026 recruiting class and is ranked the No. 64 player nationally and No. 4 running back.

Price transferred from the Colorado Buffaloes and provides a veteran presence, the team calls him "unc." Price has spent his four-year collegiate career at three different schools: the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2022-23), Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2024), and most recently the Buffaloes (2025).

"Simeon's a great person," Davison told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "He's going to compete. Simeon, he wants it. This is his last year. He's going to be a good piece to the room."

The old football adage says if you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one. Oregon’s running back room is showing the opposite can be true at a different position: a multitude of options may be one of the Ducks’ greatest strengths.... and something to scare the opposing defenses.

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