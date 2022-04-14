Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks Ranked No. 23 in ESPN's 2022 Preseason Football Power Index

With spring ball in full swing and in many cases wrapped up at some schools, the projections for next season continue to heat up.

The Ducks are holding their tenth spring practice today and many fans are excited to fill the 50,000+ seats of Autzen Stadium next week for the spring game. The intersquad scrimmage will serve as the largest sample size we've seen of Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks.

This week ESPN rolled out its preason Football Power Index (FPI) rankings for 2022, and the Ducks landed at No. 23. The full rankings are listed below.

*Note from ESPN*: The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas
  7. Michigan
  8. Oklahoma 
  9. Pittsburgh
  10. Auburn
  11. LSU
  12. Penn State
  13. Oklahoma State
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Utah
  16. Michigan State
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Miami
  19. Baylor 
  20. Kentucky
  21. Wisconsin
  22. North Carolina
  23. Oregon
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Florida

The Ducks finished the 2021 season with a 10-4 record, and went 7-2 in conference play en route to winning the Pac-12 North. The season saw a lot of high's including the historic upset win over Ohio State in Columbus and a big win over UCLA on College Gameday, but also some lows including two blowout losses to Utah, most notably in the Pac-12 Championship game leading up to Mario Cristobals departure.

Oregon LB Noah Sewell vs. Ohio State

Noah Sewell Ohio State

Heading into the 2022 season the team is not only going through a coaching transition, but the Ducks once again find themselves searching for their quarterback of the future after bringing in yet another transfer in Bo Nix. The Ducks are searching for new players to step up across the board, but perhaps the biggest void they need to fill is the one left by All-American pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Scroll to Continue

The only other Pac-12 school to land inside the top-25 is Utah (15), which returns quarterback Cameron Rising and after winning its first conference championship and ending the season with a close loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. 

Oregon's first opponent of the 2022 season, the Georgia Bulldogs, are ranked No. 3 behind only Ohio State and Alabama after securing the program's first national championship under Kirby Smart.

