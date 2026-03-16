Oregon Quarterback Dylan Raiola Makes Notable Change After Nebraska Exit

The Oregon Ducks are getting a first look at quarterback Dylan Raiola at spring football practices. The transfer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers has a fresh start in Eugene and he appears to be taking full advantage of it as he makes a big change when it comes to his jersey number.

At Nebraska, Raiola grabbed headlines for comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As a five-star recruit, Raiola developed a reputation in high school for making off platform throws and using different arm angles, something Mahomes is famous for. Raiola's improvisational ability drew some analysts to draw the stylistic connection to Mahomes.

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks into the facilities before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Raiola opted for a similar haircut, wore a headband during games and even emulated Mahomes' well-known warm up routine. He fully embraced the connection as he worked out with some of Mahomes' trainers. Maybe most notable - he wore jersey number 15 - the same as Mahomes.

Dylan Raiola channeling his inner Patrick Mahomes before the game today 👀 pic.twitter.com/I6NBucOFCg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2024

Dylan Raiola Makes Notable Change After Nebraska Exit

Now at Oregon, Raiola has changed his jersey number from No. 15 to No. 8. A jersey number change for a high-profile quarterback is rarely random. The change is notable for two reasons.

First of all, by switching to No. 8 at Oregon, Raiola may be signaling a subtle shift. Instead of mirroring Mahomes down to the jersey number, the change suggests he could be establishing his own identity as he begins the next chapter of his career. While Mahomes-style play is electric, even Nebraska coach Matt Rhule opened up on how he'd like to see less Mahomes-type plays from Raiola.

"I don’t want you to see him running around and throwing the ball behind his back. He can do all that stuff, but I want him just to play quarterback. I think he’s so under-appreciated nationally," Rhule said on the Pat McAfee Show last season.

“He’s doing everything you’re going to do on Sundays. I think he’s one of the best players in the country… Last year, early on, he had some plays where he ran around and made some crazy throws. Some throws where you’re like, ‘No, no, no, oh, yes!’ That was kind of the storyline, like look at these exotic plays, but now, it’s like, he’s playing quarterback the way you need to play it,” Rhule continued.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Second of all, the No. 8 jersey holds significance when it comes to Oregon quarterbacks.

Marcus Mariota wore No. 8 when he starred at Oregon and became the first (and only) Duck to win the Heisman Trophy in 2014 as he led the Ducks to the 2015 National Championship game. Mariota's No. 8 jersey is still often seen worn by fans at Autzen Stadium and holds deep meaning, representing the eight main islands of Hawaii where he was born and raised.

It was most recently worn by quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the 2024 season, after Gabriel got permission from Mariota to don the number. Gabriel helped the team go undefeated in the regular season and win the Big Ten Conference Championship, while also finishing the season as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Both Mariota and Gabriel grew up in Hawaii, while Raiola was born in Hawaii.

Dylan Raiola Injury Update

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Raiola was able to practice with the Ducks during their first spring workout, though Oregon plans to be careful with his recovery. Raiola suffered a broken fibula after being sacked in the third quarter against USC on Nov. 1 and later underwent successful surgery.

“He's working. He was able to practice with us today,” Lanning said. “We're being conscientious of where he's at as he comes back, but he's pushing, and it's new for him. He's coming to a new system, but he's learning it well. He's definitely a cerebral player that can make the throws. So very excited about where he's at and where he's continued to grow.”

Raiola’s early participation is an encouraging sign for Oregon’s quarterback depth. Being able to return to practice this soon suggests his recovery is progressing well.

Oregon’s annual spring football game is set for April 25. Ducks fans hope the Raiola will be ready for action but backup quarterbacks Brock Thomas and Akili Smith Jr. should also get an opportunity to play with the offense.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound quarterback is expected by many to redshirt the 2026 season, with 2025 starting quarterback Dante Moore returning instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. Raiola started in his two seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, totaling over 2,000 yards in each season. He finished with a combined total of 31 touchdowns in those two years.

If Raiola does end up redshirting in 2026, that allows him the opportunity to build chemistry with his teammates before earning a potential starting role, with two full seasons of eligibility left. It'd be a great succession plan for the Ducks ... and continue the tradition of the No. 8 wearing quarterback.