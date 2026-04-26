Transfer Dylan Raiola Admits Biggest Surprise At Oregon Ducks

EUGENE - Quarterback Dylan Raiola knew plenty about Oregon before transferring from the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but one part of the Ducks experience still surprised him this spring.

Raiola, a five star prospect and the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, was recruited by Oregon coach Dan Lanning and was already familiar with the program before transferring from the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He also understood the stakes in Oregon’s quarterback room. With starting quarterback Dante Moore choosing to return for another season rather than enter the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was projected by many as a potential top five pick, Raiola knew he was stepping into one of college football’s most talented and competitive rooms.

That is why what surprised Raiola carries extra weight.

What Surprised Dylan Raiola At Oregon Football

Quarterback rooms can be viewed as pressure cookers, especially in the transfer portal era as talented players often come and go.

However, Raiola painted a different picture at Oregon, one where elite competition does not come at the expense of connection. In fact, he suggested that bond may be part of what makes the room so strong.

dylan raiola oregon ducks football nebraska cornhuskers dan lanning autzen stadium dante moore recruiting transfer portal | oregon ducks on si bri amaranthus

“The only thing that probably surprised me is the quarterback room," Raiola said. "I thought I was gonna walk into a very serious room, where guys are on the edge all the time. But it's actually the opposite. It's a complete blast."

"We have our fun when it's necessary, but then when it's time to lock in, we can lock it in. They're such a great group of guys to be around every day. Makes coming here a lot easier, know, being so far away from home, but yeah, the quarterback room has been tremendous, and I love each and every single one of them," Raiola continued.

Raiola described what sounds like a loose but locked in brotherhood.

At the spring game, it was easy to see that the group is fueled by chemistry, trust and genuine enjoyment. Moore was constantly laughing, smiling and dancing while Raiola participated in his first "Shout" at Autzen Stadium as the football team ran to the student section for the Duck tradition.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His comments also offer another glimpse into the culture Lanning has built in Eugene. Lanning's team DNA traits are built on four core pillars: Connection, Growth, Toughness, and Sacrifice. For a transfer quarterback arriving from across the country, seems to be happy with the environment.

The connection piece is working well for Raiola, as it seems the Ducks have welcomed him into the family quickly. Raiola does have his younger brother also in Eugene, tight end Dayton Raiola, which could further help the transition. In a video posted by the Oregon Football Instagram account, Dylan connected with Dayton for a touchdown and the two celebrated in the end zone during spring practices.

Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives with the team before a game against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Oregon’s quarterback room has become one of the most intriguing in the nation, led by Moore and bolstered by Raiola’s arrival. Lanning is pleased with the competition in the room and has stated that it's elevated the play of all the quarterbacks in Eugene.

"Every one of these guys cheer for each other’s success," Lanning said. "So these guys compete at the highest level, but when they’re out there on the field, they’re hoping for each other’s success because the stronger we are as a team. The better we’re gonna be as a team. So, they’ve worked really well together, just like every position we have out there."

Sounds like Raiola is helping the Ducks raise the intensity at practice, which in turn could push Moore to an even higher ceiling as he looks to led Oregon into the College Football Playoff again in 2026.

Dylan Raiola Injury Update

After the spring game, Raiola opened up about how close he is to mastering the Ducks offense. Raiola said he feels like he is 3/4 of the way there but that there is constant growth happening in the Ducks quarterback room.

Good news is, physically Raiola is back after his 2025 season ended with a devastating injury, a broken fibula suffered in November vs. the USC Trojans.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Raiola is now fully recovered from injury and has two years of eligibility left. He represents a rare succession plan after Moore likely goes to the NFL in 2027. Raiola is expected by many to redshirt the 2026 season, which allows him the opportunity to build chemistry with his teammates before earning a potential starting role in 2027.

While Raiola’s 2025 season ended early, he still delivered impressive production. In nine games, Raiola led his team to a 6-3 record while completing 181 passes at a 72.4 percent clip for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions.

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