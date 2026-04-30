Biggest Remaining Roster Holes for All 32 NFL Teams

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By now, teams should have a strong idea of what their rosters will look like come Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Most roster needs were filled in last week’s draft and during the first waves of free agency . There could be some movement in the coming weeks for teams that aren’t entirely pleased with the options still available at certain positions , perhaps creating opportunities for the notable veterans still on the market.

And don’t be shocked if more trades occur , as the football world waits for the Eagles to move A.J. Brown after June 1.

But if a team is staring at a handful of needs this late in the offseason, that’s not a good sign for fielding a winning roster this upcoming season. Most teams should have two to three roster needs at this point, and we’re here to let you know where those holes are as we head into OTAs, mandatory minicamps and training camps.

Here are the biggest remaining holes for all 32 teams.

AFC blurbs by Matt Verderame, NFC blurbs by Gilberto Manzano.

Arizona Cardinals: QB, OL, edge, LB

The third-round selection of Carson Beck likely won’t prevent the Cardinals from searching for a franchise quarterback next offseason. Beck could start some games as a rookie if the season goes sideways, but he’ll likely be more of a QB2 option in the long run.

Arizona’s rushing attack and run blocking should be better with running back Jeremiyah Love and guard Chase Bisontis, the team’s first two picks, but going this route neglected the massive hole at right tackle. This team still has a handful of glaring needs on both sides of the ball.

Atlanta Falcons: WR, DT, LB

The team could be fine at wide receiver if third-round pick Zachariah Branch makes an immediate impact and provides help for Drake London. But how Branch performs hinges on who wins the potential quarterback battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.

On defense, the Falcons ignored their needs up front and don’t appear to have a viable replacement for Kaden Elliss, who left to rejoin the Saints. But the team did gain talent in the secondary with the second-round selection of cornerback Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of now teammate A.J.

Baltimore Ravens: TE, IOL, WR

The Ravens have one of the league’s better rosters, but there are holes along the offensive line. John Simpson was brought back after spending two years with the Jets, but he’s now on his fourth team in five years. With Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum lost to free agency, there’s no clear answer in the pivot as well.

In the draft, general manager Eric DeCosta added receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, but neither projects as an immediate starter. This leaves Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and little else of worth for 2025 at wideout. Finally, Mark Andrews had just 422 yards last year and Baltimore didn’t replace the departures of Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely.

Buffalo Bills: WR, ILB, DL

Buffalo is switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defensive alignment under new coordinator Jim Leonhard, and some of the fits are a bit bizarre. Up front, the Bills don’t have a true nose tackle, with DeWayne Carter and potentially Deone Walker settling into that role. At defensive end, Ed Oliver might slide out while Greg Rousseau is likely going to stand up and play outside linebacker. Second-round pick T.J. Parker comes in to bolster the edge rush, but he’s an awkward fit at 263 pounds.

Offensively, the Bills didn’t add a receiver in the draft until the third day, and never selected a boundary wideout. As it stands, Buffalo projects to have DJ Moore and Joshua Palmer as starters, with Keon Coleman getting time if he can jumpstart his career. It’s not a terrible group considering Khalil Shakir is inside, but it’s not overpowering.

Carolina Panthers: TE, CB, S

The Panthers were close to having a golden opportunity to draft Kenyon Sadiq, the athletic tight end who went to the Jets at No. 16. Three picks later, Carolina opted to add Monroe Freeling to a crowded group of tackles, and thus Bryce Young still desperately needs better options at tight end.

Carolina’s front got better this offseason with the additions of Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. They need to address a few holes in the secondary, especially the second safety spot opposite Tre’von Moehrig, before this unit can ascend into one of the best in the league.

The Bears are expecting a lot out of their young receivers, including Rome Odunze. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears: WR, edge, DT

Suddenly, the Bears have plenty of upside in the secondary with the first-round selection of Dillon Thieneman and free-agent signing of Coby Bryant. But the team didn’t do much to help Montez Sweat, perhaps the one reliable playmaker on this suspect defensive front.

It would be wise for the team to look at the notable available edge rushers to give them the best chance of maximizing the talent in the back end of the defense. Also, the receiving corps appears thin after Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III.

Cincinnati Bengals: LB, CB, IOL

The Bengals were a defensive dumpster fire last year, ranking 30th in yards against. To fix this, general manager Duke Tobin was aggressive, signing edge rusher Boye Mafe, drafting his counterpart in Cashius Howell and trading for nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II. That said, the second level is still in shambles, with Demetrius Knight Jr., Barrett Carter and Oren Burks as their best options.

In the secondary, it’s DJ Turner II and not much else on the boundary. While Dax Hill has converted from safety to corner, it’s still an open question where he’ll line up most in 2026 . After losing Cam Taylor-Britt in free agency, it’s a unit light on talent.

Finally, the interior offensive line is a concern. Although Tobin drafted Connor Lew and Brian Parker II on Day 3, it’s a group banking on Dylan Fairchild and Dalton Risner as its starting guards.

Cleveland Browns: QB, CB, OG

Let’s start with the smaller problems. At corner, Denzel Ward remains one of the best in football, but there’s not a ton behind him. Cleveland is relying heavily on Tyson Campbell, whom they acquired last year from the Jaguars, and nickel corner Myles Harden.

At guard, the Browns signed former Charger Zion Johnson, but he was a first-round bust in his time with the Bolts. On the right side, Teven Jenkins is a veteran, but he’s also on a one-year deal.

Of course, quarterback is the main concern. The Browns have Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson competing for the starting job, with second-year man Dillon Gabriel backing them up. All that’s to say that they don’t have an answer at the sport’s paramount position.

Dallas Cowboys: LB, CB, S

Maybe it’s a mistake not to list edge rusher as a need, but the Cowboys gained plenty of depth there after spending three picks at the position, with Malachi Lawrence, Jaishawn Barham and LT Overton. They’re still lacking a star edge player, but perhaps strength in numbers is the way to go.

In the secondary, the team got substantially better with versatile defensive back Caleb Downs, the first of the two first-round picks. But if Downs plays nickel, the team still has a glaring need at safety, and it could use another reliable outside corner.

Denver Broncos: TE, DL

The Broncos have one of the best rosters in football. While Bo Nix’s ceiling is still unknown, he’s proven good enough to win plenty of games.

Denver doesn’t need much in terms of starters or depth, but tight end is one area that could use an upgrade. Adam Trautman is an excellent blocker who fits the latest NFL craze of “Y” tight ends who function as sixth offensive linemen on most snaps, but he’s not a pass catcher. Evan Engram remains on the roster but he did little in 2025, catching 50 passes for 461 yards and one touchdown.

On the defensive line, Denver lost John Franklin-Myers this offseason and didn’t do much to replace him. The Broncos did draft Texas A&M’s Tyler Onyedim in the third round (their first pick this year), but he’s more depth than an important piece for this season.

Detroit Lions: edge, CB

The Lions addressed their biggest needs in the draft, but after selecting offensive tackle Blake Miller in the first round, it’s not a given that the other players will make an immediate impact.

It wouldn’t be a bad idea if Detroit signed another veteran edge rusher to take pressure off second-round pick Derrick Moore, the Michigan product with 10 sacks last season. And cornerback has been an up-and-down group for the past few years now. Terrion Arnold, the 2024 first-round pick, can’t be trusted to start all season.

The Packers could use some help opposite Micah Parsons. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers: OL, edge

The Packers are still missing a quality No. 2 edge rusher behind Micah Parsons after the team traded Rashan Gary to the Cowboys. The team didn’t select an edge rusher until the fourth round, when it took Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Also, the team waited to address the holes left by Elgton Jenkins and Rasheed Walker, and it didn’t help that Green Bay didn’t have a first-round pick and wasn’t on the clock until No. 52. As a fifth-rounder, center Jager Burton will have to work his way up the depth chart.

Houston Texans: WR, QB

Let’s have an honest discussion about C.J. Stroud. While he was great in his rookie season, throwing for more than 4,000 yards and leading Houston to a playoff win, he’s digressed. Last year, Stroud played in 14 games and threw for only 3,041 yards, while tossing eight interceptions. In the playoffs, Stroud committed seven turnovers while completing 51.9% of his attempts. If he doesn’t play better, Houston isn’t a contender.

With the offensive line much improved, the big question is Stroud’s skill-position talent. Nico Collins remains an All-Pro level receiver with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, but beyond him there are unknowns. What will Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel do in their second years, and can Tank Dell come back healthy after a grotesque knee injury sustained in Dec. 2024?

Indianapolis Colts: RT, WR, edge

The Colts began last season 7–1 before finishing 8–9. Unfortunately, the roster looks more like the latter record than the former.

Indianapolis has significant holes on offense (potentially including quarterback). The Colts have a new right tackle, Jalen Travis, who will replace the departed Braden Smith. Travis, a 2025 fourth-round pick, has four career starts. At receiver, Indianapolis re-signed Alec Pierce but traded away veteran Michael Pittman Jr. The result is a room with Pierce, third-year man Josh Downs and not much else.

Defensively, coordinator Lou Anarumo will have to make due with a thin rotation on the edge. Laiatu Latu is terrific and notched 8.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits in his second year, but he’s the only proven difference-maker. Outside of Latu, they have Arden Key, Micheal Clemons and JT Tuimoloau.

Jacksonville Jaguars: IDL, LB, IOL

Jacksonville lost linebacker Devin Lloyd and running back Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency, but had a chance to make gains in the draft despite not having a first-round pick.

Unfortunately, the Jaguars seemed to net little in the way of impact players last weekend, leaving them with a few open questions. For starters, the linebacker unit is thin without Lloyd. Foyesade Oluokun and Ventrell Miller will play a majority of the snaps, but behind them are Dennis Gardeck and Jack Kiser, the latter of whom played only 43 defensive snaps last season.

In the trenches, the Jaguars have questions on both sides. The defense needed some more competition inside to go with Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton, but only got a third-rounder in Albert Regis.

On the offensive side, the line did get Emmanuel Pregnon, an All-American from Oregon, in the third round, but will he see time in 2026? Right now, the interior three are Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari, with Cleveland in the final year of his deal and Mekari almost certainly a cap casualty after this season as well.

Kansas City Chiefs: WR, LB, RT

The Chiefs did plenty in both free agency and the draft. They brought in Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III to shore up the backfield and signed Alohi Gilman to replace safety Bryan Cook. On the defensive front, they signed tackle Khyiris Tonga before drafting DT Peter Woods and edge rusher R Mason Thomas.

However, linebacker remains an issue. While Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill are solid, neither cover well in space. The depth behind them includes second-year men Cooper McDonald and Jeffrey Bassa.

Meanwhile, the offense is good but a few injuries away from major problems. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton all have injury histories, and they’re the only three wideouts on the roster with experience. At right tackle, Jaylon Moore will become a full-time starter for the first time and he’s in the final year of his deal. He’s a huge question mark with only 18 NFL starts.

Las Vegas Raiders: WR, DT, CB

The Raiders have been extremely active over the past two months. They’ve signed a litany of players, including linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, receiver Jalen Nailor and center Tyler Linderbaum, among others.

Still, receiver is a weak spot with Tre Tucker being the best in the room, alongside Nailor (who had 29 catches for 444 yards last year) and second-year man Jack Bech. If Bech can develop, or Nailor becomes more productive (without Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison gobbling up targets, like he faced in Minneota), that would be a huge relief for Las Vegas.

On defense, the corners are a concern. While Jermod McCoy is a nice pick in the fourth round, his health is uncertain due to a knee injury from 2024. If McCoy can’t play considerable snaps, the burden falls on veteran Eric Stokes, along with Darien Porter and newly acquired nickel Taron Johnson.

The Chargers’ current receiving room didn’t have a ton of production last season. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers: WR, IOL, DL

After a second consecutive wild-card round exit, the Chargers ranked top five in cap space to begin the offseason. Incredibly, they decided against upgrading two of the biggest problem areas on the roster.

With Keenan Allen still a free agent, Los Angeles is looking at a wideout room of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and second-year man Tre Harris leading the way. Combined, that trio amassed 1,848 receiving yards last season.

While the center position was shored up with the three-year deal given to Tyler Biadasz, the projected starting guards are Cole Strange and Jake Slaughter. Slaughter is a second-round rookie, while Strange came over from New England after being a first-round flameout in Foxborough.

Finally, Teair Tart is a quality defensive lineman, having racked up 32 tackles including four for loss in 2025. However, Dalvin Tomlinson, Jamaree Caldwell, Te-Rah Edwards and fifth-round pick Nick Barrett aren’t an inspiring rotation around him.

Los Angeles Rams: OL, LB

The Rams avoided having a need down the road at quarterback by selecting Ty Simpson as the possible successor to Matthew Stafford. But that prevented L.A. from gaining an immediate impact player for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

After addressing the secondary with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, the last position of need on the defensive side remains at off-ball linebacker, with Nate Landman being the lone quality player at the position. And the team could have issues at right tackle if Warren McClendon Jr. isn’t the long-term answer to replace recently retired Rob Havenstein.

Miami Dolphins: TE, CB, WR

Miami selected 13 players in the draft, more than any other team. Still, the rebuilding Dolphins have issues on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the pass catchers are either young or underwhelming. Miami took a trio of wideouts over the final two days of the draft in Texas Tech’s Caleb Douglas, Louisville’s Chris Bell and Missouri’s Kevin Coleman Jr. But Bell is rehabbing a late-season torn ACL and the other two are flyers. At tight end, the snaps will primarily go to Greg Dulcich and rookie Will Kacmarek.

At corner, the first-round choice of San Diego State’s Chris Johnson helps, but he’s in a room with veterans such as Storm Duck, Jason Marshall Jr., JuJu Brents and others. There’s a long way to go.

Minnesota Vikings: Edge, S

The Vikings received criticism for overlooking Caleb Banks’s foot injuries and taking him in the first round, but they had a well-rounded draft class that addressed most of their needs.

However, there are still question marks at safety with Harrison Smith possibly retiring or not returning to the team. Also, the Vikings now have inexperience at edge rusher after trading Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles. If Dallas Turner makes strides in his third year and Banks makes an immediate impact, this roster should be in good shape.

New England Patriots: WR, OL, S

New England could be ripe for some regression after a shocking Super Bowl appearance last season. The biggest reason is an offense lacking elite playmakers.

This offseason, the Patriots released 1,000-yard receiver Stefon Diggs. Although they replaced him with free-agent signing Romeo Doubs, no wideout on the roster had more than 750 yards last season. They have a collection of good-not-great talents. (Of course, a big hole would be plugged if they trade for A.J. Brown after June 1, as many people expect.)

Up front, left tackle Will Campbell leads a group that must improve. Only three quarterbacks were sacked more than Drake Maye last year, and the only newcomers are oft-injured guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and first-round pick Caleb Lomu, who might be a swing tackle early on.

New Orleans Saints: DT, edge, CB

On paper, the Saints appear set on offense after using their first pick on wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. They also added an intriguing defensive tackle by selecting Christen Miller in the second round.

However, the addition of Miller doesn’t address all of the concerns along the defensive front. New Orleans has had issues developing interior defenders, getting minimal results from 2023 first-round pick Bryan Bresee. Also, the team needs a younger impactful player on the edge to play next to Chase Young and Carl Granderson.

The Giants have pass rushers, but trading Dexter Lawrence II left a hole in the middle of their defensive line. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

New York Giants: DT, CB

New York still has a massive hole at defensive tackle despite landing a handful of potential starters in the draft. The sixth-round selection of defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis won’t be enough to replicate the production of Dexter Lawrence II, who was traded to the Bengals earlier this month.

But the team gained a ton of depth and flexibility on the defensive front with the arrival of Arvell Reese, the No. 5 pick. If the Giants add another veteran cornerback, they could overcome the loss of Lawrence with all of their pass rushers.

New York Jets: QB, IOL, CB

No team did more to help its roster in the draft than the Jets, who used three first-round picks on edge rusher David Bailey, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Still, there are issues for an organization that has the longest postseason drought in major North American sports. Under center, New York is replacing Justin Fields with Geno Smith, but he’s likely a stopgap until the Jets find their long-term answer in next year’s draft.

Up front, the interior wall of guards Dylan Parham and Joe Tippmann, and center Josh Myers, is also underwhelming. Tippmann is also a pending free agent while both Parham and Myers could be cap casualties after 2026.

Finally, the selection of second-round corner D’Angelo Ponds helps matters in the secondary, but that’s a unit still short on talent. After trading Sauce Gardner to the Colts at last year’s trade deadline, New York doesn’t have a shutdown corner to deal with the best receivers it’ll face this year.

Philadelphia Eagles: OL, S

The acquisition of Jonathan Greenard allowed the Eagles to prioritize their post–A.J. Brown plans. If Brown is traded after June 1, the team should be fine with the new-look receiving trio of DeVonta Smith, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon and newcomer veteran Dontayvion Wicks.

But it’s surprising that GM Howie Roseman didn’t show much urgency in creating options for an offensive line that struggled last year. Right tackle Lane Johnson missed seven games last year and it’s not a given Tyler Steen is the answer at right guard.

Pittsburgh Steelers: QB, WR

Even if Aaron Rodgers comes back, which at this point is still a fairly safe assumption, he’s not anywhere close to the MVP player he was in 2020 and ’21.

Last season, Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards on 6.7 yards per attempt, tied for the lowest figure of his career since becoming a starter in 2008. He’s no longer a threat to throw downfield, and there’s virtually no chance he’ll be replaced by someone younger on the depth chart, as that would mean Will Howard or third-round rookie Drew Allar usurps him.

At receiver, the Steelers are in a much better position than they were this time last year. DK Metcalf is a star and Michael Pittman Jr. is an excellent second option. However, Pittsburgh is relying on second-round pick Germie Bernard to be the third wideout, with Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek providing very little depth behind him.

San Francisco 49ers: OL, edge, LB

Instead of standing pat in the first round to possibly take an edge rusher, the 49ers traded down and waited until the third round to address the lack of depth behind Nick Bosa. But maybe the team has a gem in rookie Romello Height, who had 10 sacks last year at Texas Tech.

San Francisco took two tackles on Day 3 of the draft with Carver Willis and Enrique Cruz Jr., possibly with the idea that one of them will develop into a future starter. But these picks won’t help much when it comes to the current concerns in the interior of the offensive line.

Seattle Seahawks: OL, edge

Seattle doesn’t appear worried about the rocky production it received from right guard Anthony Bradford last season. The team didn’t draft an offensive lineman until the fifth round, selecting guard Beau Stephens.

But the reigning Super Bowl champions addressed most of their free-agency departures by drafting running back Jadarian Price, safety Bud Clark and cornerback Julian Neal with their first three picks. Perhaps the only question on this stacked defense is the lack of depth at edge rusher.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT, LB, CB

After landing edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round, the defensive front should be set, but there could be a looming issue with the lack of youth on the interior defensive line with Vita Vea being 31. Also, Calijah Kancey, the 2023 first-round pick, has been inconsistent and dealt with injuries last year.

As for current concerns, the Buccaneers took a few hits this offseason with the retirement of linebacker Lavonte David and free-agency departure of cornerback Jamel Dean (along with the departure of Mike Evans, though they have reinforcements at wide receiver).

Tennessee Titans: IOL, TE, S

The Titans were incredibly active this offseason, spending lavishly to raise the floor of a team that went 3–14 last season. However, Tennessee still has areas to improve with new coach Robert Saleh.

Up front, the offensive line is still in flux. Guard Peter Skoronski is solid and right tackle JC Latham showed improvement in 2025, but center Austin Schlottmann and right guard Cordell Volson are better served as depth.

While the receiver room has been significantly bolstered by the addition of first-round pick Carnell Tate and free-agent signing Wan’Dale Robinson, tight end is still a weak spot. After losing Chig Okonkwo to the Commanders in free agency, Tennessee brought in Daniel Bellinger to compete with Gunnar Helm. It’s a functional pairing, but far from dynamic after combining for 643 receiving yards in 2025.

Washington Commanders: OL, CB

The Commanders have had a strong offseason with the splash signing of edge rusher Odafe Oweh and first-round selection of do-it-all linebacker Sonny Styles.

However, with the focus being on the defensive side, the team will likely trot out a similar offensive line to last year, which could be a mistake with all of the up-and-down performances it saw from some of the starters in 2025. Also, the Commanders are banking on a few draft picks from the past few seasons to step up in the secondary.

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