How Healthy is Oregon State Ahead of Matchup vs. No. 11 Oregon?

Updates on a couple of key players for the Beavers coming into the regular season finale on Saturday.

Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith met with the media this week to preview the matchup against No. 11 Oregon and to provide updates for a couple of injured players. The Beavers are fairly healthy heading toward the finish line for the regular season, but they could be without some major pieces on Saturday.

Avery Roberts - Linebacker

Avery Roberts, the leading tackler in the Pac-12, suffered a sprained ankle on Saturday against Arizona State early in the game and did not return. Smith was asked about his status.

"We're hopeful to see him this week in practice. I can't guarantee you one way or the other right now. We'll have a better idea toward the end of the week. He just was not able to go after I think it was in the first quarter when he went down. We don't think it's... we're just not certain where he's at."

The Beavers got nice production from redshirt junior Kyrei Morris, who filled in for Roberts and recorded nine tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks, along with three quarterback hits against the Sun Devils.

Smith was also asked about if Roberts could return to the field even if he misses practice, saying that the team leans on their trainers and doctors to ensure the safety of their players.

"He's played a lot of football," Smith said of Roberts. "I think he can miss a practice or two and still perform if he's cleared medically."

According to aBeaverBlitz's Carter Bahns, Smith said this week that Roberts' status is questionable.

Roberts has collected 115 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in his third season at Oregon State since transferring from Nebraska.

Deshaun Fenwick - Running Back

Deshaun Fenwick, the Beavers' second-string running back, has battled an ankle injury in recent weeks. According to Bahns, Fenwick was marked as questionable/doubtful to play on Saturday.

Fenwick carried five times for just 18 yards against Arizona State. Overall this season, he has amounted 448 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries.

If he is unable to go, B.J. Baylor, who leads the team with 1,200 yards on the ground, will likely see the vast majority of touches with Trey Lowe coming off the bench as the second-string as well as Jack Colletto in goal-line and short-yardage situations.

Cody Anderson - Defensive End

Smith said Cody Anderson, who missed the Arizona State game because he "tweaked his back a little bit and wasn't able to practice in the back half of the last week." He didn't say much more on his status on Monday, but according to Bahns, he said that Anderson is probable to play with his back injury.

The Springfield, Ore., native has six tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack in nine games this year.

