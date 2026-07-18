Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Defensive Line Recruit With Family Ties
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The Oregon Ducks look like they want to re-enter a prominent recruit's family.
Oregon already landed prized four-star linebacker Toa Satele, who became a part of the Ducks' recruiting surge for the month of July. Satele joined the likes of four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. and five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb, the latter verbally committing on the same day as Satele.
Looks like coach Dan Lanning and the coaching staff want to add the fast-rising brother of Satele, four-star defensive lineman Trison Satele.
Oregon Recruiting Four-Star Defensive Lineman Trison Satele
Trison Satele is a powerful interior defensive tackle who destroys offensive lines with his 6-1, 260-pound frame off power and quickness. The Class of 2028 prospect brings the look and feel of a future three-technique defensive tackle who can still grow.
National recruiting insider for Rivals Greg Biggins likes Oregon's chances to land the Mililani High standout in the next cycle, handing the Ducks a 70 percent chance to win his commitment. Biggins adds that the brothers do want to play together in college, persuading the Ducks' lead here.
This Satele brings his own set of versatility on the field too, per Biggins.
"He’s an interior defensive lineman who could grow in to a nose, play tackle in a four man front or line up as a three-tech," Biggins said.
Biggest Threat to Oregon in Trison Satele's Recruitment
Satele is highly coveted across the college football recruiting universe just like his linebacker brother. Miami is aiming to reel him in, per Rivals, and so are Oregon's Big Ten foes like UCLA, Nebraska and Penn State.
But the biggest threat to Oregon according to Biggins isn't a conference foe, but rather a former rival of the Ducks' in Cal.
The same Golden Bears team now led by popular former assistant Tosh Lupoi, who goes from Oregon defensive coordinator to Golden Bears head coach. Lupoi delivered one massive state of Hawai'i win already: flying over to the state to win over 2025 Cal starting quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and prevent him from transferring.
But Cal is aiming to keep its own footprint on the island. The ACC representative even features a teammate of both Satele brothers who's committed to Cal's 2027 class: four-star wide receiver Zion White. In addition to White, Cal won over four-star offensive lineman per Rivals Isaiah Bertola from James Campbell High in Hawai'i, who once trended toward USC.
Perhaps the battle for the 2028 talent Satele comes down to old coaching colleagues in Lanning and Lupoi.
Oregon Lands Future Need if Trison Satele Commits
Satele still has two more years left at the prep level. But he's already a significant priority for Oregon when taking a deep dive.
Defensive tackles Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington head into their senior seasons this fall. Four-star signing Tony Cumberland looks ready to be lined up after they head to the NFL. But depth is still needed.
Oregon has a need for a future three-technique option anyway. The 2027 verbal commits are built more to play on the edge with the option of sliding inside. But Lanning and new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton likely feels more comfortable pulling in a true interior option, a la Satele for the 2028 cycle.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna