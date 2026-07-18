Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class Among Nation's Best in Key Metric

The Oregon Ducks are currently only one of the five colleges with multiple five-star prospects committed, according to the current Rivals rankings. The Ducks currently have two commits that rank as five-star prospects, which is good enough to land them in a four-way tie for third most five-star recruits committed. The only teams that the Ducks currently trail are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who lead the pack with four five-star commits, and the Oklahoma Sooners, who are just behind the Irish with three.

The Ducks are currently tied with two teams from the state of Texas, the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies, as the only remaining teams with at least two five-stars committed in the class thus far.

Which Recruits Made the Cut

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) scores a touchdown against Basha during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two commits that are currently ranked inside the five-star limit for the Ducks are five-star quarterback commit Will Mencl and five-star wide receiver commit Dakota Guerrant.

Mencl currently ranks as the No. 14 prospect in the country, along with being ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the class and the No. 1 player in the state of Arizona, according to Rivals, as he currently plays high school football for Chandler High School. This is the same high school that current Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola was at before announcing a transfer to play high school football for the Buford Wolves in the state of Georgia.

As for Guerrant, he is ranked as the nation's No. 22 prospect in the country, but is also the No. 3-ranked wide receiver and the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Michigan, according to Rivals, as he is set for a massive season and could even find himself rising in the rankings thanks to his production at Harper Woods High School.

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although the Oregon Ducks already have multiple commits that rank as a five-star there are multiple players that could earn the ranking later on. This includes Oregon Ducks commit and EDGE recruit Rashaad Streets from the state of North Carolina. He currently ranks as a five-star on 247Sports, but he has yet to earn the rating on Rivals. He has no problem getting to the quarterback and is quick to cause havoc, which allows plenty of room to rise in the rankings due to his incoming high school production.

Oregon Ducks commit and current wide receiver standout Xavier Sabb is another player who is rated as a five-star on another website, as he is ranked as a five-star by ESPN. He is one who could find his way up the Rivals rankings, currently being ranked as the No. 46 prospect in the country. He is also joined by Oregon Ducks cornerback commit, who is ranked as a five-star in the class of 2027 on ESPN. If he continues that trend on Rivals, he would help the Ducks raise their positioning as well.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice for the Ducks Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are far from done when it comes to adding recruits, as they continue to recruit some top-tier prospects who remain uncommitted, including four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis, who is expected to commit to a school soon and could find himself being ranked as a five-star sooner rather than later.

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