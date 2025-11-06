What Pat McAfee Show Said About 'Massive' Oregon And Iowa Game
Stakes are high as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks travel to face the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes. Stanford Steve said it best on the Pat McAfee Show...
"That Oregon and Iowa game is MASSIVE this weekend," Steve said.
Coming off their second bye week of the season, the Ducks look to extend the nation's longest active road winning streak with a victory vs. the Hawkeyes. With only four games left in the Big Ten regular season, the Ducks have their College Football Playoff destiny in their hands. Every win is imporant and Oregon faces a tough task at the rowdy Kinnick Stadium.
The Ducks are 6.5-point favorites but many analysts are predicting an upset in the rainy/snow weather. Iowa is team that has largely flew under the radar so far this season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning doesn't feel the Hawkeyes are getting enough credit for their stifling defense and exciting special teams.
Oregon And Iowa Game Discussed On The Pat McAfee Show
It'll be all eyes on the blackout at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT to see if the Ducks can take care of business again on the road. Oregon is unbeaten on the road this season at 3-0 and has won 10 straight road games dating back to 2023 - double the length of any other active road winning streak in the nation.
"Iowa has maybe the biggest game that they've had in a long time during the regular season," McAfee said.
How many Big Ten Conference teams will play the 12-team College Football Playoff? With the debut of the CFP rankings, many are questioning if three of four Big Ten teams will get the nod. If the postseason started right now, Oregon would be the third Big Ten team in the playoff behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana.
On the Pat McAfee Show, the panel discussed if Iowa might take Oregon's third spot if the Hawkeyes beat the Ducks and then USC next weekend.
"It really is all in front of (Iowa.) You know, it was kind of like a tongue-in-cheek fun. But, like, as of right now, I really do feel like they're going to beat Oregon this weekend," Ty Schmit said. "I don't think there's been this much juice around an Iowa team in quite some time in the building as well.
"But (Iowa) has to go to USC. So, it's like if they could get through both those teams - like,
look out, Iowa might be sneaking in there as like an 11 or a 12 ."
Weather Could Be Factor For Oregon vs. Iowa
The game will begin at 12:30 p.m. PT with a 2:30 p.m. local start, meaning the field could get hit with a decent amount of rain, notable winds and possible snow around kickoff. The forecast calls for a rain or snow shower in spots in the evening.
According to the Weather Channel's forecast for Saturday in Iowa City, wind speeds could range from 10 to 15 miles per hour with an 80 percent chance of rain that could reach a half of an inch.
The temperature has a high of 45 and a low of 28 degrees - paired with the combination of rain and wind will certainly make the environment a bit chillier for both the players and fans in attendance.