Paul Finebaum Reveals 'Reservations' About Ohio State Before Oregon Ducks, Rose Bowl
The Oregon Ducks will have a rematch vs. Ohio State in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup. The Ducks escaped with the win during the Oct. 12 game as Oregon defeated the Buckeyes 32-21.
Although Ohio State dropped another game to Michigan during the regular season, the Buckeyes looked like a national title contender in their 42-17 first-round win over Tennessee. Despite the dominating win over the Volunteers, ESPN's Paul Finebaum remains skeptical of Ohio State in their upcoming Rose Bowl game vs. Oregon.
“The biggest question I have for Ohio State is which one shows up? We know what happened last night," Finebaum said after the Buckeyes' win over Tennessee. "Will that same team make the move to Pasadena? If they do then they have a very good chance of beating because they only lost by one the last time at Oregon."
Ohio State nearly beat the Ducks on the road at Autzen Stadium. In one of the most competitive games of the season, the Buckeyes fell short on their last possession of the game as time expired on Ohio State.
“But I do have serious reservations, as great as that win was. Can this team put two or three wins together in a row? That has been one of the issues for Ohio State all season long,” said Finebaum.
MORE: Rose Bowl Ticket Prices: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes or Tennessee Volunteers
MORE: Oregon Ducks to Face Ohio State Buckeyes in Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Betting Odds: Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff
MORE: Bear Alexander Transfer To Oregon Ducks: Exciting Test Of Dan Lanning's Culture
It will be nearly a full month between games for the Ducks as their 45-37 Big Ten Championship win over Penn State was played on Dec. 7 and they won't play again until Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.
“The one question I have for Oregon is the layoff,” said Finebaum. “I spoke to Kirby Smart yesterday and he said, yeah, it’s great to sit around on Friday and Saturday to watch football but you worry about three weeks off. That’s exactly what Oregon will have, obviously, since the Big Ten Championship. You like to rest but you also worry about sitting around and not playing football, which Ohio State did.”
Interestingly enough, the Ducks opened as home underdogs in their first game vs. Ohio State. The Buckeyes once again open up as slim favorites. Oregon has only been underdogs in two games this season: both times against Ohio State. Analytics also favor the Buckeyes as ESPN's Football Power Index gives Ohio State a 53.6 percent chance to win the game.
The Rose Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN on New Year's Day at 2 p.m.
MORE: How Oregon Ducks Landed Transfer Portal Star Isaiah World Over Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson To Flip To Florida Gators?
MORE: San Francisco 49ers To Draft Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel? Brock Purdy Contract