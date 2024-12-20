Ducks Digest

How Oregon Ducks Landed Transfer Portal Star Isaiah World Over Texas A&M Aggies

The Oregon Ducks have landed their fifth player out of the transfer portal after Nevada Wolf Pack offensive tackle Isaiah World committed to Oregon. How was Ducks coach Dan Lanning able to land the elite transfer?

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have secured arguably their top addition from the transfer portal since the window opened earlier this month.

Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Oregon landed a commitment from Nevada Wolf Pack offensive tackle transfer Isaiah World, who has one year of eligibility left. World chose the Ducks out of a group of three finalists that also included the Texas A&M Aggies and Nebraska Cornhuskers. He's a four-star transfer, per 247Sports' transfer portal rankings.

Nevada’s Marcus Bellon (18) and Isaiah World celebrate a touchdown while taking on Eastern Washington during their football game at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Sept. 21, 2024. / JASON BEAN/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's now the fifth portal commitment for Oregon this cycle, joining Purdue Boilermakers safety Dillon Thieneman, Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Theran Johnson, Texas State Bobcats offensive lineman Alex Harkey and Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson.

On the flip side, the Ducks have lost cornerback Khamari Terrell, safety Tyler Turner, offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy and edge rushers Emar'rion Winston, Jaeden Moore and Jaxson Jones. McRoy (Arkansas) and Jones (Utah) have already committed to new teams.

Along with joining a championship-level program that continues to trend up, one of World's other reported reasons for coming to Eugene unsurprisingly involves NIL. Per Jaxson Callaway of Aggies Today, there was reportedly a high price tag for World during the brief portal recruiting process.

"Isaiah World is heading to Oregon, as has been expected for the last 24 hours," Callaway wrote. "Told he’s going to be making a good bit of cash in Eugene, and with [Texas A&M's] Trey Zuhn’s potential return, there’s not a major need at tackle."

Originally a three-star recruit in the 2021 class out of San Diego, World received offers from teams like Arizona State, New Mexico, Arizona and more chose the Wolf Pack after de-committing from the Sun Devils. Per 247Sports' rankings, he was just the 167th-rated offensive tackle and the No. 211 player in the state of California.

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Now, he'll be looking to contribute to Oregon's championship efforts next season. But first, the Ducks will have to focus on closing this year out with more hardware.

Oregon is still preparing for a College Football Playoff run after securing a 13-0 record and Big Ten Championship. The Ducks will play the winner of Ohio State vs. Tennessee in the Rose Bowl. If they can win that game as the No. 1 seed, they'll face the winner of Arizona State vs. Texas/Clemson at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas. 

Oregon will kick things off from Pasadena on New Year's Day at 2 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

