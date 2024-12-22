Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks to Face Ohio State Buckeyes in Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff

After the Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round of the College Football Playoff, the Oregon Ducks' opponent for the Rose Bowl Game is set. The Ducks will face the Buckeyes on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California.

Charlie Viehl

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel carries the ball as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel carries the ball as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 42-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff, meaning the Buckeyes will travel to Pasadena, California, to face the No. 1 Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl Game on New Year's Day.

After finishing the regular season undefeated and winning the Big Ten Championship game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team earned a first-round bye. As a result, they have had to wait to find out their future opponent. Once the Buckeyes beat the Volunteers, the Rose Bowl matchup was set.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will look to avenge their regular season loss to Oregon. The Ducks defeated Ohio State 32-31 in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12, and the two teams will have a rematch in the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard slides as time expires and the Oregon Ducks defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard slides as time expires and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State jumped out to a 21-0 lead over Tennessee, and the Buckeyes never looked back. Ohio State quarterback Will Howard finished the game with 311 yards passing, two touchdowns, and one interception. Ohio State's talented backfield duo, comprised of running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, finished the game with two touchdowns each.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Transfer Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander From USC

MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Closing In On Peyton Manning's NFL Record

MORE: How Oregon Ducks Landed Transfer Portal Star Isaiah World Over Texas A&M Aggies

With a rematch scheduled between Oregon and Ohio State, many storylines are at play. Despite conference realignment taking over the sport of college football, the Rose Bowl will feature a somewhat traditional matchup between the Ducks, a former Pac-12 team, and the Buckeyes from the Big Ten.

Former Ducks coach Chip Kelly is the current offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes. During his time at UCLA and Ohio State, Kelly has yet to beat Oregon since leaving the head coaching job at Eugene. While coaching at Oregon, Kelly and the Ducks won the 2015 Rose Bowl over the Florida State Seminoles in the first year of the four-team College Football Playoff. Oregon advanced to the national championship game, but they lost to Ohio State and coach Urban Meyer, 42-20.

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus and the Oregon Duck interact
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus and the Oregon Duck interact during the first half of the NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee and Ohio State game was the final matchup of the first round. Alongside the Buckeyes, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Texas have all advanced to the quarterfinals of the CFP. The matchups are as follows:

Rose Bowl: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Sugar Bowl: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Fiesta Bowl: Boise State Broncos vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Peach Bowl: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Texas Longhorns

Oregon and Ohio State will face off in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, and kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT. The winner will face either Arizona State or Texas in the semifinals of the CFP.

MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Injured, Breaks NFL Record In Win Over Denver

MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson To Flip To Florida Gators?

MORE: San Francisco 49ers To Draft Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel? Brock Purdy Contract

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena

Published |Modified
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football