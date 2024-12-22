Oregon Ducks to Face Ohio State Buckeyes in Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff
The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 42-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff, meaning the Buckeyes will travel to Pasadena, California, to face the No. 1 Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl Game on New Year's Day.
After finishing the regular season undefeated and winning the Big Ten Championship game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team earned a first-round bye. As a result, they have had to wait to find out their future opponent. Once the Buckeyes beat the Volunteers, the Rose Bowl matchup was set.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will look to avenge their regular season loss to Oregon. The Ducks defeated Ohio State 32-31 in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12, and the two teams will have a rematch in the Rose Bowl.
Ohio State jumped out to a 21-0 lead over Tennessee, and the Buckeyes never looked back. Ohio State quarterback Will Howard finished the game with 311 yards passing, two touchdowns, and one interception. Ohio State's talented backfield duo, comprised of running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, finished the game with two touchdowns each.
With a rematch scheduled between Oregon and Ohio State, many storylines are at play. Despite conference realignment taking over the sport of college football, the Rose Bowl will feature a somewhat traditional matchup between the Ducks, a former Pac-12 team, and the Buckeyes from the Big Ten.
Former Ducks coach Chip Kelly is the current offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes. During his time at UCLA and Ohio State, Kelly has yet to beat Oregon since leaving the head coaching job at Eugene. While coaching at Oregon, Kelly and the Ducks won the 2015 Rose Bowl over the Florida State Seminoles in the first year of the four-team College Football Playoff. Oregon advanced to the national championship game, but they lost to Ohio State and coach Urban Meyer, 42-20.
The Tennessee and Ohio State game was the final matchup of the first round. Alongside the Buckeyes, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Texas have all advanced to the quarterfinals of the CFP. The matchups are as follows:
Rose Bowl: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Sugar Bowl: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Fiesta Bowl: Boise State Broncos vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
Peach Bowl: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Texas Longhorns
Oregon and Ohio State will face off in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, and kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT. The winner will face either Arizona State or Texas in the semifinals of the CFP.
