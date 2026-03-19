Perfect NFL Fit for Oregon Ducks Cornerback Jadon Canady

The Oregon Ducks are loaded with talent heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, with a wave of starters expected to hear their names called after standout college careers in Eugene. Among those making the jump is cornerback Jadon Canady, a player who carved out an impactful role in Eugene and now looks to take the next step at the professional level.

Canady is coming off a two interception season with the Oregon Ducks and projects as a player who could carve out a real role at the next level. His versatility allows him to move around the secondary, but his best fit is at nickel, where he stands out as one of the more intriguing slot defenders in this year’s draft. Several teams could maximize his skill set, but one landing spot stands above the rest.

Jadon Canady's Perfect NFL Fit

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady (DB03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The perfect fit for the Oregon Ducks defensive back is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tampa Bay franchise has been in a weird spot with their roster, as they have been great in some areas, but need some obvious help in other spots. While their roster is changing this season dramatically, a lot of the base players will be returning. Some of the expected players to return include safety Antoine Winfield Jr, and of course, Vita Vea on the defensive line.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The team has some glaring spots that they need to fill on the defensive side of the ball, and one of the biggest spots that they will need to fill is the same exact spot that Canady would be able to play. The Buccaneers will need to fill their nickel back position, as they have very limited talent on the roster who could play that position right now.

They have Jacob Parrish, who is young with a lot of talent, but in the NFL, each position needs to have at least one backup who has enough talent to step in and take over. The only other guys that could realistically play the position that they have, and do it in a way that will allow the Buccaneers to push for a playoff spot are JJ Roberts, who has yet to make a name for himself in the NFL. He isn't likely to be a standout player for the program.

Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady participates in the broad jump during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding Canady in the later rounds would provide some depth, but also provide a guy who can play in unique situations. He is someone who would have the chance to compete on the defensive side of the football, along with being a guy who can go out on special teams and make a play. He can play some regular cornerback if needed, but if he can learn around Parish, he can be a guy worth taking.

Canady would bring takeaways and great coverage in the slot, which is something that is needed in the NFL, as some of the better wide receivers in the NFL are on the inside. Depth at this position matters more than almost any other position in the defensive back room. Canady has the chance to be great in a system like this.