Oregon Ducks’ LeGarrette Blount Jr. Recruiting Offer Is More Than A Name

The Oregon Ducks have offered class of 2028 recruit, wide receiver/defensive back LeGarrette Blount Jr. He is the son of former Oregon and NFL running back LeGarrette Blount.

Oregon Offers LeGarrette Blount Jr.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LeGarrette Blount Jr. took to social media to announce that he had been offered by his dad’s old school, Oregon.

“After a great conversation with Rashad Samples (Oregon’s assistant head coach/running backs coach), I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oregon,” Blount posted on his X account.

LeGarrette Blount Jr. is a 5-11, 158 pound wide receiver/defensive back out of Phoenix, Arizona. He is rated as a three-star recruit according to Rivals Industry. The Ducks have not yet received the commitment from a class of 2028 recruit.

Family Connections to Oregon

Oct 4, 2008; Los Angeles, CA; USA; Oregon Ducks running back LeGarrette Blount (9) heads up field during the Ducks 44-10 loss to the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeGarrette Blount was a running back for the Oregon Ducks from 2008-2009. Even though his playing days in Eugene have been over for a while, Blount is still very outspoken about his support for old school, especially on social media.

"Sco Ducks!!!" Blount posted to his X account this season after Oregon's win over their rival, the Washington Huskies.

SCO DUCKS!!!! — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) November 30, 2025

"Damn that s*** hurt smh," Blount posted on X after Oregon's playoff loss to Indiana in January. "It's still Sco Ducks."

Damn that s*** hurt smh 😔😔 It’s still Sco Ducks 🤦🏿‍♂️ — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) January 10, 2026

This shows that the family connection between former Oregon players and the program is still strong. Blount Jr. wouldn't be the first son of a former Oregon player to sign with the Ducks as current Oregon quarterback Akili Smith Jr. is also the son of a former Duck, quarterback Akili Smith.

In 16 games as a Duck, LeGarrette Blount had 1,084 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry. In 2008 alone, Blount had 1,002 rushing yards and a Pac-10 best 17 rushing touchdowns. He was named a 2008 All-Pac 10 honorable mention.

Blount only played in three games during the 2009 season due to an incident that happened in the team’s opening game on the road against the Boise State Broncos. After the Ducks fell to the Broncos and the teams began to meet at the middle of the field, Blount punched a Boise State player in the face. The Oregon coach at the time, Chip Kelly, announced he would be suspending Blount for the remainder of the 2009 season.

Blount ended up being reinstated towards the end of the season and played in Oregon’s final two games of the year against the Oregon State Beavers and the Rose Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

January 19, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount against the Denver Broncos in the 2013 AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Blount went undrafted in the 2010 NFL Draft and began his career with the Tennessee Titans. He was waived by Tennessee in early September and would be claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers days later. Tampa Bay was where he was able to make a name for himself in the NFL.

As a rookie for the Buccaneers in 2010, Blount rushed for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Blount ended up playing nine seasons with a handful of teams (Buccaneers, Patriots, Steelers, Eagles, Lions) in the NFL from 2010-2018, rushing for 6,306 yards and 56 touchdowns. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

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