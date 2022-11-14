Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies

Check out some of the top photos from Oregon's 37-34 loss to the Washington Huskies.
Oregon's 2022 season encountered some adversity on Saturday's game against the Washington Huskies. 

The Ducks dropped a heartbreaker 37-34 in a game that came down to the wire. After a slow start to the game, Oregon trailed Washington 13-10 at halftime. 

Coming out of the locker room, it was a totally different story as the Ducks and Huskies traded blows en route to putting up 1,114 yards of offense.

Highlight plays for Oregon included deep touchdown passes to wide receivers Troy Franklin and Dont'e Thornton, as well as touchdown runs from quarterback Bo Nix and running back Noah Whittington.

Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies

The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies squared off at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR on November 12, 2022.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix vs. Washington.

Bo Nix

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix vs. Washington.

Dan Lanning and the Ducks dropped their first game in conference play on the season and move to 8-2 overall, 7-1 in the Pac-12. 

Saturday's loss was the first game the Ducks scored under 40 points since the season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon's offense was stout against the run, allowing just 114 rushing yards--but they got shredded through the air, as Michael Penix Jr. put up 408 passing yards on 35 throws and two touchdowns.

The secondary got beat deep twice, with long passing touchdowns to Ja'Lynn Polk and Taj Davis. Oregon didn't register a sack and struggled to get off the field, allowing the Huskies to convert five-of-nine third downs and not forcing a single punt.

READ MORE: Three up/three down-Oregon loses to Washington 37-34

