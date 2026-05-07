How Potential College Football Playoff Expansion Impacts the Oregon Ducks

It's no secret that Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning has notes for how the college football season is constructed, frequently speaking about changing the start and end of the season, the fairness around the College Football Playoff selection committee, and highlighting the pressures faced by the athletes he coaches with the ever evolving nature of the game.

Lanning may get some of his wishes granted, however, as a recent move from the American Football Coaches Association could shake up the playoffs headlined by the expansion of the post-season field to 24 teams.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Broadening the Bracket

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, the American Football Coaches Association voted last week in favor of pushing for the discontinuation of conference championship games, ending the playoffs by the second week of January, cementing Army and Navy's rivalry game while holding other matchups on the same day, and expanding the playoff selections to the "maximum number of participants."

This decision has yet to be released publicly by the AFCA, but an announcement is reportedly coming soon.

It's important to note that this board doesn't have any rule-making authority in the NCAA of College Football Playoff, but is made up of several active college coaches, including Joey McGuire of Texas Tech who was appointed to the AFCA Board of Trustees in February.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire meet at midfield following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning's Feelings May be Well Represented by the AFCA

It's important to note that McGuire, who coached the Red Raiders in their 23-0 loss to the Ducks during the 2026 Orange Bowl, supported several of Lanning's comments regarding the structure of the college football season during the pregame Orange Bowl coaches press conference.

"I think there's clearly a better way," Lanning said during the Orange Bowl's pregame coaches press conference with McGuire. "And I think it really starts with the season moving up and the playoffs not having - I mean, how many days Coach [McGuire] is it for you between us and your last game?"

"We played December sixth, you know," McGuire replied to Lanning. " And I'm one hundred percent with him about moving the [playoffs]."

"Ultimately the vision in my mind for this should be every playoff game should be played every single weekend until you finish the season. Ideally the season, even if it means we start at week zero, or you eliminate a bye the season ends January first should be the last game, it should be the championship game and then the portal opens and then coaches that have to move onto their next opportunities get the opportunity to move to their next opportunities," Lanning added.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Times Are A-Changing

Now, with the potential of a 24-team expanded playoff, there are some things to consider. The short and quick of it all is that Oregon may benefit if they have a season that's slightly worse than what they've produced lately, and can squeak in with a broadened bracket.

The negative for the Ducks is the potential of high-powered teams missing the mark on their regular season, but making a strong comeback in the playoffs (think of Alabama's exclusion from the 2025-2026 College Football Playoff). More teams in the hunt means more opponent potential to prepare for. However, a shortened season without conference championships pushes teams to have more time to prepare for the playoff and the off season ahead.

For Lanning, who had to replace both his offensive and defensive coordinator during the 2026 offseason while continuing to recruit and juggle spring practice, there's a benefit in a streamlined schedule, even with the inclusion of extra spots in the playoff.

The popular belief for a 24-team playoff includes a bracket matched together through CFP committee rankings based on regular season merit with an extra round added to accommodate the expansion (12 games added in total). The top eight teams get a first round bye, and the rest play their first round games on the higher-ranked teams' campus, similar to the first round of the 2025-2026 playoff.

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