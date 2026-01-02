Oregon Ducks Make College Football Playoff History in Orange Bowl

The Big 12 Conference champions, the No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders, were shell-shocked by the Oregon Ducks defense after a 23-0 win on New Year's Day in the Orange Bowl.

This was the first shutout in the College Football Playoff in 10 years. The last was in 2016 at the Fiesta Bowl between the No. 2 Clemson Tigers over the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 31-0. The first in the CFP's history, which began in 2014 with a four-team format, took place at the Cotton Bowl in 2015 between the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide over the No. 3 Michigan State Spartans, 38-0. Both Clemson and Alabama went on to win the national championship.

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after winning the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning touched on how defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi's unit impressed him against a Texas Tech offense that came in averaging 42.5 points per game (No. 2 scoring offense in the nation).

"It’s a lot of fun. Last week, a lot of people talked about our defense. They showed up today. Hold them to zero," Lanning said on ESPN postgame. "It’s a really good offense, a really good team that we just got to play, and our guys went out there and played the next play. Played the next play. Played the next play. They got into the red area, and they played the next play. Offense just kept punching and punching, and we outphysicaled them there at the end, and that’s when it needed to show up."

The Ducks forced four takeaways and only allowed 215 total yards of offense from the Red Raiders in Miami, Florida.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 2 Against Indiana Hoosiers

The No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers routed the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, 38-3. Heisman Trophy-winning redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw for three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and 192 passing yards on 14-for-16 completions to stay undefeated at 14-0.

Indiana became the first program in the College Football Playoff's two-year history with a 12-team format to have received a first-round bye and win their quarterfinal game. The previous teams in that position were 0-6.

Oregon's first matchup with the eventual Big Ten Conference champions ended in heartbreak at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, 30-20. That is the Ducks' only loss of the season (13-1 overall record, 8-1 in Big Ten play).

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts with linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Senior inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher finished with a team-high 11 tackles (five solo) back on Oct. 11. He spoke at the Orange Bowl postgame about the upcoming rematch with Indiana.

"I'd like to get my get back on Indiana," Boettcher told CBS Sports' Danny Kanell. "That'd feel pretty good to play them again."

The Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, will be on Friday, Jan. 9, at 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. Oregon is the underdog at 3.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Revenge is on the mind for the Pacific Northwest group.

Both programs have never won a national championship in their college football's history.

