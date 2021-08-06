Practice Report: Fall Camp Begins

The fourth year of the Mario Cristobal era kicked off today with the first day of fall camp.

Football is finally back in Eugene and we got our first taste of action this season as the Ducks began practices for fall camp. The media had access to the stretching portion of practice and about the first 20 minutes of individual position drills.

Here are our notes from day one of practice.

Day one of fall camp began with the typical stretching led by Strength and Conditioning coach Coordinator Aaron Feld. Soon after the team moved into their individual work split up by position group.

Kayvon Thibodeaux started out with the Outside Linebacker group along with Brandon Buckner, Treven Ma’e, Adrian Jackson, Jaden Navarrette, and Jabril McNeil. Within that group, Jackson has come back looking especially beefed up for camp.

As for the cornerback group, Dontae Manning, Mykael Wright and Trikweze Bridges were the first team corners up and working through. Safety Jeffrey Bassa has come to fall camp looking absolutely shredded and massive for a freshman.

Mario Cristobal was seen out early working with the tight ends on their blocking techniques. Senior tight end Cam McCormick was out there working with the tight ends running routes and catching passes, which is great to see after having the last three seasons cut off by injuries.

Freshman running back Trey Benson was back out there and a full participant in practice today, albeit with a heavy knee brace on.

Cristobal said that he felt good about the team's healh heading into fall camp and we only saw a few players that were working off to the side.

Wide receiver Jaylon Redd, offensive lineman Jonah Miller, and defensive tackle Jaylen Smith were all rehabbing on the practice fields today. Safety Jamal Hill and cornerback DJ James were not at practice, and Cristobal said they are suspended indefinitely.

