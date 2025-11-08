Ducks Digest

Questionable Penalty Calls in Oregon Ducks vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Oregon Ducks did not get the best whistle in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. This isn't the first time that the Big Ten officials have caused frustration for Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Zach Dimmitt

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks are being treated with some questionable officiating in Saturday's game against the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Despite holding the 15-10 lead into the fourth quarter, the Ducks were not necessarily treated with a fair whistle by the Big Ten officiating crew both due to some missed calls and non-calls.

Headed into the fourth quarter, the Ducks were called for four penalties for 47 yards while Iowa was called for just one flag after an illegal bat on a play that ended in a safety in the first quarter.

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher pressures Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Big Ten officiating crew let Iowa get away with consistent holding calls that could have halted multiple drives.

The officials then made a questionable "hands to the face" call against Oregon defensive lineman Aydin Breland. The Hawkeyes converted the 3rd and 8 anyways, but the flag added 15 more yards to the play.

Fortunately, the officials eventually got a call right. After a lengthy review, the crew ruled that defensive Brandon Finney Jr. forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive lineman Bear Alexander. This came after a 12-play, 54-yard drive for the Hawkeyes, who were looking to take the lead after getting into the red zone at the Oregon 16-yard line.

The Ducks capitalized on the takeaway with points, though Lanning certainly would have liked seven points. Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington converted on a 40-yard field, his second make of the game. He also made a 46-yard field goal on the final play before halftime, giving the Ducks a 12-7 lead at the break.

Right after this, the Hawkeyes got a first down after Oregon defensive back Ifi Obidegwu was called for pass interference. Lanning pointed up to the video board as if to dispute the call, but it seemed as Obidegwu's infraction was correctly called.

Dan Lanning Was Frustrated with Officials vs. Penn State

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time this season that the Ducks have had some questionable officiating. In the win over Penn State, Oregon running back Jayden Limar was hit hard after catching the ball in overtime on a play that appeared to be targetting against the Nittany Lions.

However, targeting wasn't called, something Lanning said was "really frustrating" during an appearance on "Bussin' with the Boys."

"They didn't play it in the stadium, obviously. They didn't play the replay up top, you know, because everybody in the stadium that would have seen that replay would have been like, 'Oh, he's done,' right? Like, if that's not, I don't know what is,” Lanning said. “All they tell you is, 'We're looking at it up top. We're looking at it up top.'”

“So, it's really frustrating as a coach, and you're like, 'What are they looking at? What do they see?' Because that felt like one that was pretty clear, and I guess it wasn't, you know,” Lanning continued. “You've got to stick to what the rules are, and the rules obviously say that was not targeting."

Zach Dimmitt
