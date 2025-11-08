Ducks Digest

Latest Weather Update for Oregon vs. Iowa's Rainy Matchup

After the rainiest game in recent memory at Autzen Stadium against the Wisconsin Badgers, the Oregon Ducks are expected to deal with more wet weather on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Staring down one of the toughest matchups of the 2025-2026 season after a week ten bye week, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks prepare for a flight to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. With the Hawkeyes being the only team to get within five points of the Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon's single loss of the season, this business trip to the Midwest could shape up to be a real challenge.

But for the Ducks, a stormy day could prove troublesome for the 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff.

According to the Weather Channel, Iowa City is expected to have a day temperature high of 45 degrees and an evening temperature low of 25 degrees. The chance of rain is at 100 percent, and the wet weather is expected to start at 11 a.m. local time. The Weather Channel also reports 5-20 mile per hour winds throughout the day.

Fans cheer in the rain as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Fans cheer in the rain as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Autzen Experiences "Atmospheric River" vs Wisconsin

Speaking of weather events, the Ducks experienced a very soaked game against the Wisconsin Badgers during week nine at home.

Before leaving the game in the third quarter with a nose injury, quarterback Dante Moore threw his worst accuracy of the season with 60 percent as the "atmospheric river" conditions (as described by Autzen Stadium's announcer Jerry Allen) continued to affect ball handling throughout the night in rushing and passing.

Darkness started to set in around 5 p.m. PT during that game, with sheets of rain and wind hammering down on the field especially from the second quarter through the end of the game.

Oregon fans dance to a Grateful Dead song as heavy rain comes down during the third quarter against Wisconsin at Autzen Stadi
Oregon fans dance to a Grateful Dead song as heavy rain comes down during the third quarter against Wisconsin at Autzen Stadium Oct. 25, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's tough in a game like that," said Dan Lanning post game about backup quarterback Brock Thomas' performance. "The ball is obviously wet. It's raining, but to be able to get us in some of those checks, he made some tough runs. Thought Brock did everything that we asked him to do in those moments.”

When Was Oregon's Last Snow Game?

Earlier in the week, a chance of snow was predicted for Oregon's game vs. Iowa. When was the last time the Ducks played a snow game?

Though snow did not cover the field, Oregon's 2020 Nov. matchup against the Washington State Cougars had snow piled up near the empty stands of Martin Stadium as New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough threw four touchdowns for the Ducks to win 43-29.

Nov 14, 2020; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) and wide receiver Devon Williams (2
Nov 14, 2020; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) and wide receiver Devon Williams (2) celebrate a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. Oregon won 43-29. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Oregon is not averse to seeing snow, but the flurries that surround Autzen Stadium tend to appear after the regular season's conclusion in December and January.

The Ducks' previous membership in the Pac-12 Conference also meant not seeing a lot of snow, as games against the Washington Huskies, Washington State Cougars, Colorado Buffaloes, and Utah Utes were the only teams that frequently saw snow in their later schedules, but rarely during games against Oregon.

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) passes the ball during a football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) passes the ball during a football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kinnick Stadium Packs the House

Another aspect to add to Oregon's game against Iowa is the atmosphere of Kinnick Stadium, one of the hardest venues to play in for the Big Ten. As of Tuesday, the 69,250 seat venue is sold out.

Iowa is currently 4-1 for home games on the season. Since 2021, Iowa has gone 26-7 for games played at Kinnick. From 2008-2021, the Hawkeyes under current head coach Kirk Ferentz were 5-1 against AP ranked top-five opponents at home.

