Latest Weather Update for Oregon vs. Iowa's Rainy Matchup
Staring down one of the toughest matchups of the 2025-2026 season after a week ten bye week, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks prepare for a flight to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. With the Hawkeyes being the only team to get within five points of the Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon's single loss of the season, this business trip to the Midwest could shape up to be a real challenge.
But for the Ducks, a stormy day could prove troublesome for the 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff.
According to the Weather Channel, Iowa City is expected to have a day temperature high of 45 degrees and an evening temperature low of 25 degrees. The chance of rain is at 100 percent, and the wet weather is expected to start at 11 a.m. local time. The Weather Channel also reports 5-20 mile per hour winds throughout the day.
Autzen Experiences "Atmospheric River" vs Wisconsin
Speaking of weather events, the Ducks experienced a very soaked game against the Wisconsin Badgers during week nine at home.
Before leaving the game in the third quarter with a nose injury, quarterback Dante Moore threw his worst accuracy of the season with 60 percent as the "atmospheric river" conditions (as described by Autzen Stadium's announcer Jerry Allen) continued to affect ball handling throughout the night in rushing and passing.
Darkness started to set in around 5 p.m. PT during that game, with sheets of rain and wind hammering down on the field especially from the second quarter through the end of the game.
"It's tough in a game like that," said Dan Lanning post game about backup quarterback Brock Thomas' performance. "The ball is obviously wet. It's raining, but to be able to get us in some of those checks, he made some tough runs. Thought Brock did everything that we asked him to do in those moments.”
When Was Oregon's Last Snow Game?
Earlier in the week, a chance of snow was predicted for Oregon's game vs. Iowa. When was the last time the Ducks played a snow game?
Though snow did not cover the field, Oregon's 2020 Nov. matchup against the Washington State Cougars had snow piled up near the empty stands of Martin Stadium as New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough threw four touchdowns for the Ducks to win 43-29.
Oregon is not averse to seeing snow, but the flurries that surround Autzen Stadium tend to appear after the regular season's conclusion in December and January.
The Ducks' previous membership in the Pac-12 Conference also meant not seeing a lot of snow, as games against the Washington Huskies, Washington State Cougars, Colorado Buffaloes, and Utah Utes were the only teams that frequently saw snow in their later schedules, but rarely during games against Oregon.
Kinnick Stadium Packs the House
Another aspect to add to Oregon's game against Iowa is the atmosphere of Kinnick Stadium, one of the hardest venues to play in for the Big Ten. As of Tuesday, the 69,250 seat venue is sold out.
Iowa is currently 4-1 for home games on the season. Since 2021, Iowa has gone 26-7 for games played at Kinnick. From 2008-2021, the Hawkeyes under current head coach Kirk Ferentz were 5-1 against AP ranked top-five opponents at home.