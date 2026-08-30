Ranking Oregon's Best Non-Conference Wins Under Dan Lanning

When coach Dan Lanning began his tenure with the Ducks in 2022, his former boss, Kirby Smart, and the Georgia Bulldogs defeated Oregon 49-3 in Atlanta. Since then, the Ducks have been dominant under Lanning, only losing seven games since the defeat to the Bulldogs to open the 2022 season.

Lanning and the Ducks have also been on an impressive streak in non-conference matchups. The Ducks' only non-conference defeat under Lanning came against the Bulldogs. As the Ducks prep for their season opener against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium, here’s a look back at some of Oregon’s best non-conference wins under Lanning.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These wins have helped Lanning earn a reputation as one of the best current coaches in college football, as he has posted a 48-8 overall record during his tenure with the Ducks.

4. 2025 vs. Oklahoma State

In their second game of the 2025 season, the Ducks put on a show against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, winning 69-3 at Autzen Stadium. While the Cowboys finished the 2025 season with a 1-11 record, beating a Power Four program by 66 points is still an impressive performance.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) celebrates with linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) after sacking Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores (6) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the win over the Cowboys at Oklahoma State last September, star quarterback Dante Moore, in his second game as Oregon’s starter, led the Ducks, throwing for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-21 passing.

The Ducks will play the Cowboys in 2026, but this time in Stillwater against an improved Oklahoma State program led by former North Texas Mean Green coach Eric Morris and quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who led the FBS in passing last season, throwing for 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

It could be a Week 2 trap game for the Ducks as Lanning’s squad is currently a 18.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

3. 2023 at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sep 9, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) hands the ball to running back Noah Washington (6) in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Before the Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders met in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl, the two programs faced off for a Week 2 non-conference matchup in 2023 in Lubbock, Texas.

In a thrilling back-and-forth battle, the Ducks led by former quarterback Bo Nix defeated the Red Raiders 38-30. Nix threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns on 32-of-44 passing, and former Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa’s pick-six sealed the road win.

That season, the Ducks would come just short of reaching the CFP after two heartbreaking losses to their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies, who eventually fell to the Michigan Wolverines in the national championship.

Nix was also named a Heisman Trophy finalist that season along with Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Nix ended the 2023 season second in the country in passing behind Penix, throwing for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

2. 2022 vs. BYU Cougars

Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus celebrates a tackle in the second half. The Oregon Ducks defeated the BYU Cougars 41-20 Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. SECONDARYPHOTO | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To make up for the season-opening loss to Georgia, Lanning and the Ducks defeated a top-15-ranked BYU Cougars team 41-20 at Autzen Stadium. In the win, Nix threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-18 passing.

This win over the Cougars would jumpstart a successful first season for the Ducks under Lanning, who finished 10-3 overall and won the Holiday Bowl 28-27 over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

1. 2024 vs. Boise State Broncos

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In a battle between Heisman Trophy finalists, Dillon Gabriel and Ashton Jeanty, the Oregon Ducks defeated the Boise State Broncos 37-34 in a Week 2 classic at Autzen Stadium in 2024. The Ducks won on a last-second field goal and overcame a remarkable performance by Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Gabriel’s 243 passing yards and two touchdowns also helped the Ducks defeat the Broncos as Oregon finished the 2024 regular season undefeated as Big Ten champions before losing 41-21 to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.

Boise State would also earn a spot in the first 12-team CFP before falling to the Penn State Nittany Lions 31-14 in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Fiesta Bowl. Will this year’s season opener between the Ducks and Broncos provide similar fireworks? That remains to be seen. According to the latest betting odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are 24.5-point favorites over the Broncos in the season opener.

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