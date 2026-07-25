Ranking Every Oregon Ducks Position Group Entering Fall Camp

The Oregon Ducks have one of the more talented rosters in the country entering 2026, and it is backed up by the College Football Playoff expectations that surround the program and coach Dan Lanning.

As a result, ranking some position groups on this Oregon team felt like splitting hairs. Still, what are the best positions on a deep Ducks team this season? Here's everything from quarterback to linebacker to offensive line ranked.

9. Linebacker

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts with linebacker Devon Jackson (26) after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key players: Devon Jackson, Jerry Mixon, Dylan Williams, Brayden Platt

Key returning linebackers like Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon give Oregon some safe options to command the middle of the defense, but the position likes some of the NFL Draft talent that other spots on the Ducks' roster do. However, both Jackson and Mixon earned valuable experience throughout 2025 that should translate to this fall.

Behind those two, the rotation is less clear between younger linebackers like Dylan Williams, Brayden Platt, and Gavin Nix.

8. Offensive Line

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key players: Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, Dave Iuli, Fox Crader, Trent Ferguson, Michael Bennett III

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry has earned the benefit of the doubt, but the Ducks are replacing three starting offensive linemen in 2026. Center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and guard Dave Iuli give Oregon some security up the middle, but how the tackles perform and who will play remains to be seen.

Ducks offensive linemen like Fox Crader and Trent Ferguson could see their roles expand, or Terry and company could choose to lean on Kawika Rogers, Gernorris Wilson, and Yale transfer Michael Bennett III.

7. Safety

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key players: Koi Perich, Aaron Flowers, Trey McNutt, Peyton Woodyard, Jett Washington

Transfer safety Koi Perich and returning safety Aaron Flowers give Lanning a formidable duo at safety, but the talent behind those two is less experienced. Perich arrives from Minnesota expecting to make an immediate impact after catching 6 interceptions in two seasons with the Golden Gophers, and Flowers brings a full year of starting experience within Oregon's system to the table.

Behind them, Oregon safety Trey McNutt looks to make his Ducks debut after being sidelined by an injury for his entire freshman year. Former Alabama transfer Peyton Woodyard is also battling for playing time as well as former five-star recruit Jett Washington.

6. Tight End

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) runs the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key players: Jamari Johnson, Andrew Olesh, Kendre Harrison

While Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson may be the top tight end taken in the 2027 NFL Draft, the rest of the Ducks' tight end room is an unknown commodity. Tight end Andrew Olesh and former five-star recruit Kendre Harrison enter the program with expectations to contribute early, but that remains to be seen.

Still, Johnson leading this group makes tight end one of the better position groups on the roster. In 2025 while playing behind former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, Johnson totaled 32 receptions for 510 yards and 3 touchdowns. With a full season as the top tight end in the Ducks offense, Johnson could carry his position group up the rankings.

5. Wide Receiver

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key players: Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, Iverson Hooks, Gatlin Bair

The return of Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart boosts this room, as do Ducks receivers Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan. However, the lack of depth that Oregon has at wide receiver moves the position group slightly down the rankings.

Stewart is returning from an injury that caused him to miss an entire season, and newcomer wide receivers like Iverson Hooks, Gatlin Bair, and Messiah Hampton have yet to prove themselves in an Oregon uniform.

Still, a potential starting trio of Stewart, Moore, and McClellan could rival most if not all in the Big Ten.

4. Cornerback

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key players: Brandon Finney Jr., Ify Obidegwu, Na'eem Offord

Ducks cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. had a breakout season as a true freshman, and he held down his side of the field throughout the year, finishing with a team-high 3 interceptions. Fellow Oregon cornerback Ify Obidegwu shined, starting 12 games as a redshirt freshman, and the pairing of Obidegwu and Finney figures to be one of the best in the Big Ten.

While Lanning and company might feel the loss of versatile defender Jadon Canady in the nickel position, Oregon has a deep defensive back room with players like Na'eem Offord, Dorian Brew, and Davon Benjamin all fighting for reps.

3. Running Back

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key players: Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr., Simeon Price

A true freshman duo of running backs in Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. broke out for Oregon in 2025, and both rushers return in 2026 to give the Ducks a powerful one-two punch out of the backfield. As true freshmen, Davison rushed for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns while looking nearly unstoppable in the red zone, and Hill rushed for 656 yards and 5 touchdowns while proving himself as a weapon in the passing game as well.

In addition to Davison and Hill, Oregon added former Colorado running back Simeon Price through the transfer portal, and younger running backs like Da'Juan Riggs and Tradarian Ball figure to see some carries throughout the season.

2. Defensive Line

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key players: A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, D'Antre Robinson, Nasir Wyatt, Aydin Breland

The Ducks' defensive line is headlined by A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Teitum Tuioti, who all could have been drafted in 2026. Instead, all four are returning to give Oregon one of the most talented starting defensive lines in the country.

Lanning and company did lose some depth to the transfer portal with Washington, Alexander, Uiagalelei, and Tuioti returning, but the Ducks still have young talents like Nasir Wyatt, Aydin Breland, and Elijah Rushing to rotate in.

1. Quarterback

Dante Moore throws a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key players: Dante Moore, Dylan Raiola

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore had a case for being one of the top quarterbacks selected alongside Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, Moore returns to Eugene with some unfinished business, and he has a chance to stamp himself as the clear No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The reason why quarterback is ahead of the defensive line is thanks to Oregon bringing in former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola through the transfer portal. Potentially one of the best, if not most experienced, backup quarterbacks in the country, Raiola gives the Ducks one of the best quarterback rooms in college football.

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