Ranking Every Oregon Ducks Position Group Entering Fall Camp
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The Oregon Ducks have one of the more talented rosters in the country entering 2026, and it is backed up by the College Football Playoff expectations that surround the program and coach Dan Lanning.
As a result, ranking some position groups on this Oregon team felt like splitting hairs. Still, what are the best positions on a deep Ducks team this season? Here's everything from quarterback to linebacker to offensive line ranked.
9. Linebacker
Key players: Devon Jackson, Jerry Mixon, Dylan Williams, Brayden Platt
Key returning linebackers like Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon give Oregon some safe options to command the middle of the defense, but the position likes some of the NFL Draft talent that other spots on the Ducks' roster do. However, both Jackson and Mixon earned valuable experience throughout 2025 that should translate to this fall.
Behind those two, the rotation is less clear between younger linebackers like Dylan Williams, Brayden Platt, and Gavin Nix.
8. Offensive Line
Key players: Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, Dave Iuli, Fox Crader, Trent Ferguson, Michael Bennett III
Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry has earned the benefit of the doubt, but the Ducks are replacing three starting offensive linemen in 2026. Center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and guard Dave Iuli give Oregon some security up the middle, but how the tackles perform and who will play remains to be seen.
Ducks offensive linemen like Fox Crader and Trent Ferguson could see their roles expand, or Terry and company could choose to lean on Kawika Rogers, Gernorris Wilson, and Yale transfer Michael Bennett III.
7. Safety
Key players: Koi Perich, Aaron Flowers, Trey McNutt, Peyton Woodyard, Jett Washington
Transfer safety Koi Perich and returning safety Aaron Flowers give Lanning a formidable duo at safety, but the talent behind those two is less experienced. Perich arrives from Minnesota expecting to make an immediate impact after catching 6 interceptions in two seasons with the Golden Gophers, and Flowers brings a full year of starting experience within Oregon's system to the table.
Behind them, Oregon safety Trey McNutt looks to make his Ducks debut after being sidelined by an injury for his entire freshman year. Former Alabama transfer Peyton Woodyard is also battling for playing time as well as former five-star recruit Jett Washington.
6. Tight End
Key players: Jamari Johnson, Andrew Olesh, Kendre Harrison
While Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson may be the top tight end taken in the 2027 NFL Draft, the rest of the Ducks' tight end room is an unknown commodity. Tight end Andrew Olesh and former five-star recruit Kendre Harrison enter the program with expectations to contribute early, but that remains to be seen.
Still, Johnson leading this group makes tight end one of the better position groups on the roster. In 2025 while playing behind former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, Johnson totaled 32 receptions for 510 yards and 3 touchdowns. With a full season as the top tight end in the Ducks offense, Johnson could carry his position group up the rankings.
5. Wide Receiver
Key players: Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, Iverson Hooks, Gatlin Bair
The return of Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart boosts this room, as do Ducks receivers Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan. However, the lack of depth that Oregon has at wide receiver moves the position group slightly down the rankings.
Stewart is returning from an injury that caused him to miss an entire season, and newcomer wide receivers like Iverson Hooks, Gatlin Bair, and Messiah Hampton have yet to prove themselves in an Oregon uniform.
Still, a potential starting trio of Stewart, Moore, and McClellan could rival most if not all in the Big Ten.
4. Cornerback
Key players: Brandon Finney Jr., Ify Obidegwu, Na'eem Offord
Ducks cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. had a breakout season as a true freshman, and he held down his side of the field throughout the year, finishing with a team-high 3 interceptions. Fellow Oregon cornerback Ify Obidegwu shined, starting 12 games as a redshirt freshman, and the pairing of Obidegwu and Finney figures to be one of the best in the Big Ten.
While Lanning and company might feel the loss of versatile defender Jadon Canady in the nickel position, Oregon has a deep defensive back room with players like Na'eem Offord, Dorian Brew, and Davon Benjamin all fighting for reps.
3. Running Back
Key players: Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr., Simeon Price
A true freshman duo of running backs in Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. broke out for Oregon in 2025, and both rushers return in 2026 to give the Ducks a powerful one-two punch out of the backfield. As true freshmen, Davison rushed for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns while looking nearly unstoppable in the red zone, and Hill rushed for 656 yards and 5 touchdowns while proving himself as a weapon in the passing game as well.
In addition to Davison and Hill, Oregon added former Colorado running back Simeon Price through the transfer portal, and younger running backs like Da'Juan Riggs and Tradarian Ball figure to see some carries throughout the season.
2. Defensive Line
Key players: A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, D'Antre Robinson, Nasir Wyatt, Aydin Breland
The Ducks' defensive line is headlined by A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Teitum Tuioti, who all could have been drafted in 2026. Instead, all four are returning to give Oregon one of the most talented starting defensive lines in the country.
Lanning and company did lose some depth to the transfer portal with Washington, Alexander, Uiagalelei, and Tuioti returning, but the Ducks still have young talents like Nasir Wyatt, Aydin Breland, and Elijah Rushing to rotate in.
1. Quarterback
Key players: Dante Moore, Dylan Raiola
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore had a case for being one of the top quarterbacks selected alongside Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, Moore returns to Eugene with some unfinished business, and he has a chance to stamp himself as the clear No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
The reason why quarterback is ahead of the defensive line is thanks to Oregon bringing in former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola through the transfer portal. Potentially one of the best, if not most experienced, backup quarterbacks in the country, Raiola gives the Ducks one of the best quarterback rooms in college football.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.