Dylan Raiola's Transfer From Nebraska to Oregon Undervalued in Rankings

A former five-star recruit and Big Ten Conference starting quarterback, the transfer ranking for quarterback Dylan Raiola is curious.

While Raiola is not expected to start for the Oregon Ducks in 2026 - with starting quarterback Dante Moore electing to return to Eugene instead of declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was the projected No. 2 overall pick - Raiola's talent and impact feel undervalued in a recent ranking of the top transfers in college football.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

In fact, there are six other quarterbacks that are ranked ahead of him.

Dylan Raiola's Transfer From Nebraska to Oregon Undervalued

Raiola ranks as the No. 28 best transfer, per an updated list from ESPN. The six other quarterbacks ranked ahead of him are as follows:



LSU Tigers' Sam Leavitt

Miami Hurricanes' Darian Mensah

Oklahoma State Cowboys' Drew Mestemaker

Auburn Tigers' Byrum Brown

Indiana Hoosiers' Josh Hoover

Penn State's Rocco Becht

So what gives? A little history on Raiola goes a long way in raising the bar for his expectations in Eugene.

dylan raiola oregon ducks football evan stewart nebraska cornhuskers dan lanning autzen stadium dante moore transfer portal | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

Raiola's true freshman season should carry more weight: He started immediately for the Cornhuskers in the tough Big Ten and made a statement impact. He finished with 2,819 yards, leading all FBS freshmen and setting Nebraska’s freshman passing record. He also helped Nebraska reach its first bowl game since 2016.

Perhaps the rankings prioritized the quarterbacks who will be starting right away in 2026 but there is an underrated part of Raiola's decision to commit to the Ducks, even in a back-up role.

Not only does he give Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the team a big insurance policy for 2026, he also has a chance to better develop, learn the offense and build chemistry with teammates. By the time 2027 rolls around, Raiola could be a proven starter, capable of extending Oregon's impressive runs to the College Football Playoff.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiola is used to the spotlight. The former five-star recruit flipped from the Georgia Bulldogs to Nebraska, to the displeasure of many SEC fans, and delivered right away. His maturity has been on display since he has arrived in Eugene this offseason.

Raiola has been vocal and transparent about it being a little humbling to move to a reserved role. He also has expressed a lot of excitement about the chance to play with Oregon's explosive playmakers like receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore, while getting challenged by the Ducks coaching staff to prepare him for a bigger role.

His decision to accept the developmental role with the Ducks shows confidence in his long-term plan, instead of opting to play immediately at the many other schools that would have liked to sign him. Oregon has an elite succession plan in Raiola.

Also notable is that Raiola was still able to complete 72 percent of his passes during his sophomore season in 2025, despite poor protection and a season-ending injury.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola's Opportunity At Oregon

Lanning revealed that Oregon is pushing Raiola to grow in new ways.

“You always have to have somebody up and ready. And there's been a lot of guys in that room that are performing really well, but it's been good growth for Dylan, we're asking to do things he's never been asked to do. He has the talent to do it all. He's a very intelligent player," Lanning said.

Raiola is competing in a deep quarterbacks room that contains junior Brock Thomas, who won the backup job last season, redshirt freshman Akili Smith Jr., sophomore Ryder Hayes and redshirt freshman Mark Wiepert.

Moore's resounding success after a redshirt season behind former Ducks star quarterback Dillon Gabriel has become a great blueprint for Oregon's recruiting pitch.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to the song “Shout” during a timeout at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's notable that the Ducks were able to point successful transfers of Moore, now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, now Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix ... as recent quarterback development as proof that their blueprint works.

Raiola has two years of eligibility remaining. Ranking six quarterbacks ahead of the transfer seems to undervalue what he has already accomplished and his high ceiling with the Ducks.

Oregon’s first game on the 2026 schedule is Sept. 5 against Boise State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

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