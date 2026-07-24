One Returning Player Ready to Become a Star for Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks enter the season with rising expectations, as they will be looking to land themselves back in a national championship game for the first time since 2015. They have a great chance of doing so thanks to a plethora of returning players, including one whose potential breakout could elevate the program's postseason chances.

One Player Who is Set to Become a Star

One returning player for the Ducks who could be ready to become a star on the team is Oregon cornerback Ify Obidegwu. Obidegwu is entering his third season with the Oregon Ducks, which is going to be his redshirt-sophomore season after he redshirted in the 2024 season.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Ify Obidegwu (7) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Terrill Davis (2) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The talented prospect received some reasonable snaps during the 2025 college football season, but he could find himself in an even larger role with the Ducks in the 2026 football season.

During the 2025 season, Obidegwu finished with a total of 24 tackles, which is solid for a cornerback. He isn't expected to be involved on every tackle, but when he is around the ball, he showed that he is reliable enough to make a play. This is an underrated trait that he possesses, especially considering he could be an outside cornerback for the Ducks thanks to his over 200-pound frame.

Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu works out as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another thing that Obidegwu did really well last season was his ability to break up the passes that came his way. In fact, he finished with a total of six pass deflections, which is nearly as many as Ducks star cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Finney Jr. finished with just one more pass deflection than Obidegwu, which goes to show how comparable the players are when it comes to reliability in breaking up a pass.

Obidegwu also finished with an interception last season. The interception came against the USC Trojans, which was arguably the biggest play of the game, especially on the defensive side of the ball, although he didn't make any progress after bringing the ball in. This is something that he could showcase this season, as he is fairly quick for his size and was also excellent with the ball in his hands while he was in high school.

Oregon Ducks' Deep Cornerback Room

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, right, greets Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This season seems like the stars are aligning for Obidegwu, as he is likely set to be one of the three starting players at the position for the Ducks. The players that the Ducks will likely have starting include Finney Jr., Obidegwu, and one of the transfers, Aaron Scott Jr. or Carl Williams IV. This could be among the deepest cornerback rooms in the country, which means that they will be able to rotate players in and out often, keeping them fresher for big moments.

This will be key for the Ducks' cornerback group, which seems to have already started to improve tremendously during the offseason. Obidegwu will be the player that many overlook because of the names that Finney Jr. and some of the other defensive backs hold, but he could find himself in a position to be viewed as the best defensive back on the roster this season.

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