Ra'Shaad Samples Speaks Candidly On Simeon Price's Leadership

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 college football season with two premier running backs, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. While much of the focus is on the running back duo following the departure of leading rusher Noah Whittington to the Houston Texans, there is one running back in the room who is starting to put the team on notice throughout fall camp.

Colorado transfer running back Simeon Price, who aims to become the final touch to another potential Ducks running back trio this season, has shown remarkable leadership throughout fall camp for Oregon. His experience as a veteran running back is a trait that he looks to bring to the Ducks' high-powered offense this season.

Following the Ducks' seventh practice of fall camp, Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples touched on Price’s leadership.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Ra'Shaad Samples Said

“Simeon’s another coach in there. We call him ‘unc.’ The boys joke they don’t know who’s older, me or Simeon. He’s amazing, man. I couldn’t have wished for a better guy to get out of the portal. He leads those guys," said Samples.

“Sometimes he asks me, ‘Coach Samp, let me talk to these guys for a minute.’ And it’s different when you got a player-led room. When you got a guy in this room who had three or four different offensive coordinators, three or four head coaches giving you perspective from experience.”

“They all trust him. They believe in him. Those guys in that room love each other. Simeon has been a blessing to the room on top of what he brings to the football field.”

Having a veteran leader in any position is extremely important for a top college football team, especially for a Ducks squad that is looking to win its first national championship in program history this season.

Davison and Hill may be the main focus, but the Ducks also have a few young running backs on their roster who are next in line to become stars, and Price looks to mentor them. Tradarian Ball, Da’Jaun “Dink” Riggs, and Brandon Smith are among those young running backs.

Simeon Price’s Collegiate Career

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before deciding to transfer to the Ducks for the 2026 season, Price spent the previous four years of his collegiate career with three other FBS programs, including the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2022-23), the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2024), and the Colorado Buffaloes (2025).

In those four seasons with those three teams, Price produced 100 carries for 470 yards and two touchdowns. While two of those teams that he was on went to bowl games, they weren’t even close to the level that the Ducks were on as Price arrives in Eugene to be a part of one of the most talented rosters in college football.

Simeon Price’s Role Following Jordon Davison Injury Rumors

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, Zach Neel of Ducks Wire first reported that Davison suffered an injury that could potentially sideline him for six to eight weeks. Samples addressed those reports following the Ducks' practice.

“I’m not sure what information was talked about or said, but I mean, I know that kid just practiced his butt off. You know, he had a really good day of practice today,” Samples said.

“He finished runs. He’s continuing to get his body in shape. He’s a really hard worker. He works in and on and off the field, and he’s continuing to become a leader every single day.” Samples continued.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This update for Samples is a sigh of relief for Ducks fans. If the rumors, however, are true, the Ducks will look to Price to step up for Oregon’s running game until their road clash against the USC Trojans (Sept. 26) or home matchup with Bob Chesney and the new-look UCLA Bruins (Oct. 10).

The Ducks are no strangers to battling through adversity of injuries. During the Ducks' quest last season to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season, Oregon dealt with several injuries on the offense during their pivotal November stretch.

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