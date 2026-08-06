Dan Lanning Offers Insight Into Ra'Shaad Samples Video

Ahead of the Oregon Ducks’ first day of fall camp, a video made its rounds across the internet of running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples’ alleged DUII incident in April.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning responded for comment about the situation when asked by reporters during his first fall camp media availability.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Dan Lanning Said About Circulating Ra’Shaad Samples Video

Lanning didn’t offer any specific details on disciplinary action, but told the media that it’s a situation that the program doesn’t take lightly and that it’s being handled internally.

“Yeah, I mean, we were aware of this back in April when it first happened. One, we take it extremely seriously, right? There's accountabilities that are required, and they're required in this moment,” Lanning said.

“And on the same note, they've been completed. But it's something we'll always take very serious,” he continued. “There's always consequences in those moments, and we handle that internally, like we do with several things that you guys don't necessarily know about.”

According to The Oregonian / Oregon Live’s Ryan Clarke, Samples was charged with DUII and reckless driving for backing into a parked car with his truck back on Apr. 12.

Ra’Shaad Samples Prepares for Third Season at Oregon

New Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples talks with running back Jordan James during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Samples began his Oregon tenure in 2024 as the running backs coach and assistant head coach. Prior to his Ducks tenure, Samples became the youngest position coach in the NFL as the Los Angeles Rams running backs coach in 2022.

As one of college football’s young rising coaches at just 31 years of age, Samples has led Oregon’s running back room to success through his first two seasons. In 2025, true freshmen running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison experienced breakout seasons in the backfield under Samples’ coaching.

Samples has additionally proven himself as a recruiter during his time in Eugene. Per 247Sports, Samples is credited with helping recruit former five-star receivers Dakorien Moore and Jalen Lott, as well as Hill, Davison, incoming four-star running back Tradarian Ball and 2027 four-star CaDarius McMiller.

Oregon Ducks’ Running Back Room

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) rushes for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hill and Davison enter 2026 as the running backs expected to lead the room. In 2025, Hill recorded six total touchdowns and rushed for 656 yards on 75 carries, while Davison led the team with 15 rushing touchdowns on 113 carries. The duo enters their sophomore seasons under Samples’ guidance with big expectations.

“We try to break football down from really complicated things and make them really simple,” Lanning said on Wednesday about players being ready for more responsibility.

“And if we have guys that can handle that and do it at a high level, then we're going to be able to see him in some different spots. Dierre Hill is an example of a guy that did multiple things for us today beyond just what he's done at running back. He's in year two, right? We expect that out of him.”

Lanning and Samples additionally brought in Colorado transfer Simeon Price as a veteran option in the backfield, while Ball and four-star Brandon Smith are the incoming freshmen.

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