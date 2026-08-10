Young Oregon Running Back Emerging as a Name to Watch This Fall

The Oregon Ducks' running back room is loaded with talent. Although when discussing Oregon's running backs, the team's sophomore "thunder and lightning" duo in Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. often comes to mind first, one player enters 2026 as a quiet threat to opposing defenses.

Da'Jaun "Dink" Riggs enters the 2026 season as perhaps Oregon's most underrated player, largely due to the fact that, up to this point, his college football career has been marked by injury.

Fighting Ducks running back Da'Jaun Riggs carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In two seasons, Riggs has only had 28 carries for the Ducks and has just one career touchdown. Last year, Riggs appeared in only five games before a foot injury in October put his season on hold.

However, this year Riggs is healthy and, according to newly promoted offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, is standing out in fall camp.

After having his 2025 season cut short, Riggs enters his redshirt sophomore season with extra motivation and a chip on his shoulder as he looks to finally turn his potential into consistent production.

"Dink is pushing as hard as I've ever seen him push," offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer said on Friday. "I do think that for some guys, setbacks change the way they view life. I think that probably happens for all of us. Not everything is just going to happen the way it always has."

Although Riggs's college career up to this point hasn't been without its road bumps, that setback has given him another opportunity to prove what he can do when he is healthy. And so far, he appears to be making the most of it.

"If he continues to do what he does, he's right there. He's right in the mix, and we're excited about where he's going," said Mehringer.

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Da'Jaun Riggs is a breakout candidate in 2026

Despite his career being limited by injuries, Riggs has made the most of his opportunities each time he's stepped on the field.

Across his first 28 career carries, Riggs has averaged 6.0 yards per attempt for 168 total rushing yards.

As a freshman in 2024, Riggs appeared in just two games and played 19 total offensive snaps. Even with a limited role, he rushed 11 times for 82 yards and a touchdown. Then in 2025, Riggs rushed 17 times for 90 yards across five early-season appearances before his injury sidelined him.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad hands off the ball to running back Da'Jaun Riggs as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He opened the season against Montana State with four carries for 20 yards before rushing for 31 yards on five carries against Oregon State.

At Rutgers, Riggs produced his most efficient outing of the season, rushing five times for 35 yards and averaging 7.0 yards per carry.

The sample size is small, but the production is certainly difficult to ignore.

The biggest question has never really been whether Riggs can produce. It's been whether he can stay healthy long enough to get the opportunity to show it consistently.

Now healthy and entering a season with added motivation, Riggs is poised to turn that frustration into more production in 2026.

Da'Jaun Riggs adds another threat to Oregon's loaded running back room

Riggs also brings a different skill set to Oregon's running back room. The Ducks' running back room already features two incredibly dynamic backs in Davison and Hill Jr. Both stepped into major roles as true freshmen during the 2025 season.

Davison rushed for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, while Hill added 656 yards and five touchdowns on just 75 carries. Both earned preseason All-Big Ten recognition heading into 2026. With these two headlining the room, the competition for carries will be tough, but Riggs' skill set gives Oregon another option to work with.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) runs with the ball during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 6-foot, 205 pounds, Riggs has the size to contribute as a traditional running back while also bringing some experience at wide receiver. That versatility gives the Ducks another way to move him around the formation and create mismatches.

More importantly, he's earning that opportunity in fall camp.

"He's extremely focused and competitive," Mehringer said. "I think that room is really, really tight. I think (Ra'Shaad) Samples does a really good job in that room. (Riggs) has got two other guys in that room who are also pushing him, but he's also having to lead some of the new guys who are in that room as well. He's not a super vocal guy or anything like that. He's pretty quiet, but he's tough. He works his tail off."

Riggs may not be the first name that comes to mind when talking about Oregon's running back room. But if his performance throughout fall camp is any indication, that could change quickly.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After two seasons largely defined by injuries and limited opportunities, Riggs finally has a chance to show what he can do with a full season ahead of him.

On top of that, with the Ducks already having Davison and Hill, adding a healthy and motivated Riggs to the mix could make Oregon's running back room even more dangerous in 2026.

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