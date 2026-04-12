Oregon Hosts Elite Recruit At Autzen Stadium During Spring Ball

The Oregon Ducks hosted class of 2027 recruit, defensive lineman Brayden Parks. Parks posted a picture of him on the field at Autzen Stadium while Oregon was going through spring ball drills.

Brayden Parks Visits Eugene

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brayden Parks is a 6-3, 305 pound defensive lineman out of Chicago, Illinois. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 14 defensive lineman in the class of 2027 per 247Sports.

Parks was in Eugene checking out Autzen Stadium during an Oregon practice. He posted a picture to his Instagram story from on the field.

4-star ‘27 DL Brayden Parks (@BraydenParks27) is back in Eugene 🦆 pic.twitter.com/faLXS2LcEg — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) April 11, 2026

As a junior for Brother Rice High School during the 2025-26 season, Parks had 44 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks in 13 games played.

Parks posted on on his Instagram account back in February of 2026 his eight finalists. Here are the eight:



-Oregon

-Miami

-Notre Dame

-Ohio State

-Georgia

-Michigan

-Tennessee

-Illinois

Oregon's Recent Recruiting

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

So far in the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Ducks have received seven commitments. Per On3, this class is currently ranked No. 10 in the country.

Under coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has consistently recruited at a high level. In the 2024-2026 cycles, Oregon ranked as having top four recruiting class in the country. This elite recruiting has translated to success on the field.

In each of Lanning’s first four seasons in Eugene since taking the Oregon head coaching job prior to the 2022 season, the Ducks have inched closer and closer to a national championship.

In 2022, Lanning led the Ducks to a 10 win season. The following season in 2023, Oregon knocked on the door of their first College Football Playoff appearance since the 2014-15 season.

Oregon went 11-1 in the regular season and were in essentially a play-in to the playoff against the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship game. The Ducks lost to the rival Huskies and wound up playing in the Fiesta Bowl instead.

The Ducks ended up snapping their playoff drought the very next season in 2024. Oregon went undefeated in the regular season and capped it off with a victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship game. They entered the playoff as the No. 1 ranked team.

Oregon’s stay in the playoff was short-lived as they lost in the quarterfinals to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State went on to win the national championship.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) calls a play on the line of scrimmage against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon got back to the playoff in 2025 as the No. 5 ranked team in the country. Lanning won his first two playoff games as a head coach and Oregon made it to the semifinal where they faced the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Ducks were no match for the Hoosiers, who beat Oregon and won the national championship the following game against the Miami Hurricanes.

This is two years in a row where Oregon’s season was ended by the team that ended up winning the title.

Oregon’s 2026 season will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium.