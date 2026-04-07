The Reason Why Oregon is Trending Towards Landing Recruit Will Mencl

The Oregon Ducks appear to be the leader in the clubhouse for class of 2027 recruit, quarterback Will Mencl. Another team in the running for Mencl is the Miami Hurricanes, but they just received the commitment of another class of 2027 quarterback, Israel Abrams.

Oregon in Lead For Recruit Will Mencl

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl sits with his teammates during the high school football Championships Media Day at the Arizona Interscholastic Association office in Phoenix on Dec. 1, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

National recruiting reporter Adam Gorney of Rivals went on The Inside Scoop to talk about Oregon’s recruitment in the 2027 cycle at the quarterback position. With Miami getting the commitment from a different 2027 quarterback not named Mencl, this opens the door even more for the Ducks to land Mencl.

“Good news for Oregon…Miami just got a quarterback commit in Israel Abrams. So knock them off the list for Will Mencl,” Gorney said. “The Ducks have been involved with Mencl from the beginning…I think Abrams’ commitment to Miami knocks Miami off the list for Mencl which only favors Oregon as the leader.”

"Israel Abrams commitment to Miami knocks Miami off the list for (Will) Mencl, which only favors Oregon as the leader."@adamgorney says QB dominos are falling and he likes where Oregon sits for Rivals No. 1 quarterback 🦆



MORE: https://t.co/8UU7aRCOY1 pic.twitter.com/IPOEv0Ftjd — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) April 6, 2026

According to Gorney, the only other teams along with Oregon still in the running for Mencl are the Auburn Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Will Mencl Player Profile

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl throws a pass during an ASU 7 on 7 tournament in Tempe, on June 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Mencl is a 6-3, 200 pound quarterback out of Chandler, Arizona. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class per 247Sports Composite.

As a junior for Chandler High School in the 2025-26 season, Mencl threw for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 70.3 percent. He only had five interceptions all season long. Mencl is also dual threat as quarterback. He had 118 carries for 741 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Mencl led Chandler High School to the Arizona State Open Division championship game this past season.

Oregon's Quarterback Future

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Only time will tell what transpires with the Oregon quarterback position over the next couple years. In 2026, quarterback Dante Moore will be returning as the starter. Moore started for Oregon in 2025, helping lead the Ducks to the semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

After the season, it was thought that Moore may declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, he opted to return to Eugene for another season in college before taking that next step to the NFL. Oregon backup quarterbacks Dylan Raiola and Akili Smith Jr. could be in line to be the starter in 2027 after Moore departs.

If Will Mencl ends up coming to Oregon, he’ll likely be sitting behind either Raiola or Smith in his freshman season, unless Oregon goes out and gets an experienced quarterback in the transfer portal. It wouldn't be a complete shock if the Ducks wound up doing that, as they have done it in the past under coach Dan Lanning.

In Lanning's first season as coach in 2022, Oregon went out and got former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix in the portal. Nix started for Oregon in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, Oregon landed veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel from Oklahoma in the portal. Gabriel started for Oregon that whole season.