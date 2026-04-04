Dan Lanning Gets Real About Dylan Raiola's Transfer to Oregon

In the modern era of college football, highly touted athletes sitting on the bench behind the starters becomes more and more unlikely due to the constant lure of the transfer portal and ever increasing NIL offers. Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks continue to challenge that notion in their quarterback room.

Prior to the 2024-2025 offseason, the Ducks took in UCLA transfer Dante Moore, who willingly sat behind then Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel in order to develop and become the starter the very next season. Now, with the transfer of former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola to Oregon, it appears the Ducks are trying this same formula.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Dan Lanning Gets Real About Oregon's Quarterback Development

On Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Lanning joined the broadcast to discuss a wide variety of topics, including the decision to bring Raiola to Eugene, Oregon, before Moore made the shocking decision to return to the Ducks instead of becoming a presumed first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I think when you first get to a program you talk about a vision and the things you hope to accomplish. Once you're in a program it's now like proof is in the pudding and you know, Dante [Moore] went through a very similar experience here with the opportunity to learn from Dillon Gabriel. Watch him, and learn, and I think obviously Dylan [Raiola] you know recognized that," Lanning said.

"He saw a system that he liked. He's a guy that we recruited out of high school and has extreme talent and ability and somebody we're really excited to have as part of our team. But he's probably seen the success we've been able to have here and says 'That's the place that I want to be at,'" Lanning added.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola Finding a Family in Eugene, Oregon

Lanning's comments ring true when hearing a different perspective from an Oregon Duck veteran: junior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu. During a spring practice media availability, Laloulu was asked about Raiola fitting in on the team. Laloulu shared a kinship he felt with Raiola due to his Hawaiian roots and Raiola's father being Rimington Award winner Dominic Raiola.

"So him coming in, just connecting off the bat, just inviting him to things that we do with our families, outside the game of football, and just keeping him, you know, company, instead letting him know, like you got a family over here. You know you don't have to be all by yourself," said Laloulu.

The attempts from Raiola to find community with his fellow teammates may just be seen as a college student looking to fit in, but it's also a show of less ego from Raiola who's looking to be a team player in a locker room very much set on continuing with Moore as the starter.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws from the pocket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning Talks About Dante Moore's Leadership

There's also another question aimed at Lanning from the crew of The Pat McAfee Show that continues to cement Raiola's future as a student who will one day become the teacher with the Ducks.

"We talk about standards in this program, and Dante's been apart of this team and he's help create some of those standards. So, when you have a guy like that that's coming back that's a dynamic player that has a really high ceiling, that's gotten better and better in his time with us you get really excited," Lanning said to McAfee and crew.

Moore's constantly rising ceiling with the Ducks is likely the way Lanning and his team approaches Raiola. That year Moore sat out is something the quarterback continues to credit as a major moment in his career that pushed his game. For Raiola, transfering to Oregon is his golden (or green and yellow) opportunity to mimic the development success the Ducks are attempting to recreate.