Recruiting Rankings Update After Oregon Lands Four-Star Cornerback Ai'King Hall

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning received another feather in his cap in his recruiting efforts as the Ducks landed the verbal commitment from four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall, the No. 1 overall recruit out of the state of Alabama in the class of 2027. Hall becomes the third No. 1 recruit out of Alabama in as many years to commit to further their playing career in Eugene for Lanning.

Hall was recently in Eugene on an official visit and posted pictures of himself and Ducks coach Dan Lanning to social media to highlight his trip, which included visiting the facilities around Autzen Stadium.

Ai'King Hall Continue's Recruiting Trend for Oregon

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Hall follows cornerback Na’eem Offord and Anthony “Tank” Jones as No. 1 recruits in Alabama to commit to the Ducks.

Hall was heavily recruited by multiple top programs in the country, including Clemson, Alabama, and Miami. Hall is the No. 9 overall cornerback in the 2027 class, and the No. 69 overall recruit according to 247Sports.

Oregon Ducks Climb in Recruiting Rankings

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and Maryland head coach Mike Locksley before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prior to the Hall commitment announcement, the Ducks were sitting at No. 15 in the 2027 247Sports recruiting rankings and No. 9 in the On3 2027 Recruiting rankings. The Ducks jumped up five spots to No. 10 in the 247Sports rankings and moved up one spot to No. 8 in the On3 rankings.

The Ducks sit behind two different Big Ten programs in the On3 rankings, as the Ohio State Buckeyes sit at No. 3 and the USC Trojans sit at No. 5.

In the 247Sports recruiting rankings, the Ducks sit behind three different Big Ten programs, including rivals Washington, who sit at No. 7, USC at No. 4, and Ohio State at No. 3.

While the Ducks and Lanning will need a few more quality commitments to jump into the top five for both sites' rankings, the Hall commitment lays the groundwork for Lanning and his staff to continue bringing top talent to Eugene.

Lanning and the Ducks do not have any five-stars committed in the class of 2027, but Oregon does have five four-star recruits and two three-star recruits committed before the summer.

Hall has Excelled in two Separate Sports in High School

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hall will bring explosive speed and physicality to the Ducks. The No. 1 overall recruit out of Alabama played high school football at Dothan High School. Hall stands at 6-0. He is also quick enough to lock down the fastest wide receivers at the collegiate level, as he recorded a personal best of 10.88 seconds in the 100-meter dash in his junior season.

Hall’s commitment to the Ducks comes on the back of four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets' commitment, as the Ducks have quietly put together one of the best recruiting efforts for defensive players in the country. Streets was the No. 7 overall edge rusher and No. 61 overall recruit in the 2027 class.