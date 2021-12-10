REPORT: Nevada Eying Ken Wilson for Next Head Coach

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    REPORT: Nevada Set to Hire Oregon Linebackers Coach Ken Wilson as Next Head Coach

    Oregon's linebackers coach looks like he's in line to take a new job.
    Another Oregon assistant could be on the move soon before a new coach is even in place here in Eugene. 

    A Thursday report from FootballScoop.com's Zach Barnett said that Nevada is closing in on hiring Oregon Co-offensive Coordinator and Linebackers coach Ken Wilson as the program's next head coach. Wilson was a long-time assistant at Nevada from 1989-1998 and from 2004-2012. The head coaching vacancy was created when former Wolfpack Head Coach Jay Norvell was hired as Colorado State's new head coach earlier in the week. 

    Wilson came to Eugene from Washington State in 2019 and immediately made waves as a strong coach on the field and as an elite recruiter for the Ducks, helping them sign 5-star linebacker recruits Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell. This, along with some other great recruits made him one of the top recruiters in the Pac-12 Conference.

    Wilson would be far from the first assistant to leave, as Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter and Safeties Coach Marcel Yates left for Texas Tech. In addition, offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal is leaving with Mario Cristobal for Miami, and Joe Moorhead left to become the head coach at Akron.

    It's still unclear if Wilson will coach in the Alamo Bowl, but we learned on Thursday that Joe Moorhead will coach and call plays for the Ducks on Dec. 29 in San Antonio.

