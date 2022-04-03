The official measurements from Friday's Pro Day at the Moshofsky Center.

11 Oregon Ducks worked out in front of representatives from 31 NFL teams in Eugene.

Below are the official results from each participant.

Kayvon Thibodeaux - Defensive End

Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Weight: 256 pounds

Hand Size: 9.68 inches

Arms: 34 inches

Wingspan: 80.68 inches

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: 9 feet 11 inches

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Pro Shuttle: 4.34 seconds

3-Cone: 7.23 seconds

Bench Press: N/A

Mykael Wright - Cornerback

Height: 5 feet 10 inches

Weight: 181 pounds

Hand Size: 9.78 inches

Arms: 30.78 inches

Wingspan: 75.38 inches

Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches

Broad Jump: N/A

40-Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.31 seconds

3-Cone: 6.82 seconds

Bench Press: N/A

Verone McKinley III - Safety

Height: 5 feet 10 inches

Weight: 192 pounds

Hand Size: 9.18 inches

Arms: 30 inches

Wingspan: 73 inches

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.38 seconds

3-Cone: 7.12 seconds

Bench Press: N/A

Devon Williams - Wide Receiver

Height: 6 feet 5 inches

Weight: 211 pounds

Hand Size: 10.28 inches

Arms: 33.68 inches

Wingspan: 81 inches

Vertical Jump: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet 11 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.38 seconds

3-Cone: 6.96 seconds

Bench Press: 7 reps

CJ Verdell - Running Back

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 202 pounds

Hand Size: 9.38 inches

Arms: 29.78 inches

Wingspan: 72 inches

Vertical Jump: 31 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet 9 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.37 seconds

3-Cone: N/A

Bench Press: 11 reps

Johnny Johnson III - Wide Receiver

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 196 pounds

Hand Size: 10 inches

Arms: 30.68 inches

Wingspan: 74.78 inches

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet 1 inch

40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.25 seconds

3-Cone: 7.14 seconds

Bench Press: 18 reps

Anthony Brown - Quarterback

Height: 6 feet 1 inch

Weight: 217 pounds

Hand Size: 9.78 inches

Arms: 32.48 inches

Wingspan: 76.78 inches

Vertical Jump: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet 11 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.71 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.21 seconds

3-Cone: N/A

Bench Press: 6 reps

Jordan Happle - Safety

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 202 pounds

Hand Size: 9.28 inches

Arms: 30 inches

Wingspan: 73.28 inches

Vertical Jump: 29 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet 2 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.75 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.51 seconds

3-Cone: 7.37 seconds

Bench Press: 9 reps

George Moore - Offensive Lineman

Height: 6 feet 5 inches

Weight: 312 pounds

Hand Size: 10.58 inches

Arms: 33.78 inches

Wingspan: 81.18 inches

Vertical Jump: 24 inches

Broad Jump: 8 feet 2 inches

40-Yard Dash: 5.25 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.81 seconds

3-Cone: 7.6 seconds

Bench Press: 26 reps

Devon Allen - Wide Receiver

Height: 6 feet 0 inches

Weight: 198 pounds

Hand Size: 9.58 inches

Arms: 30.58 inches

Wingspan: 74.18 inches

Vertical Jump: 34.5

Broad Jump: N/A

40-Yard Dash: 4.35 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.55 seconds

3-Cone: 7.23 seconds

Bench Press: 8 reps

Nick Pickett - Safety

Height: N/A

Weight: N/A

Hand Size: N/A

Arms: N/A

Wingspan: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

40-Yard Dash: 4.94 seconds

Pro Shuttle: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

