2022 Oregon Football Pro Day Results
11 Oregon Ducks worked out in front of representatives from 31 NFL teams in Eugene.
Below are the official results from each participant.
Kayvon Thibodeaux - Defensive End
Height: 6 feet 4 inches
Weight: 256 pounds
Hand Size: 9.68 inches
Arms: 34 inches
Wingspan: 80.68 inches
Vertical Jump: N/A
Broad Jump: 9 feet 11 inches
40-Yard Dash: N/A
Pro Shuttle: 4.34 seconds
3-Cone: 7.23 seconds
Bench Press: N/A
Mykael Wright - Cornerback
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 181 pounds
Hand Size: 9.78 inches
Arms: 30.78 inches
Wingspan: 75.38 inches
Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches
Broad Jump: N/A
40-Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds
Pro Shuttle: 4.31 seconds
3-Cone: 6.82 seconds
Bench Press: N/A
Verone McKinley III - Safety
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 192 pounds
Hand Size: 9.18 inches
Arms: 30 inches
Wingspan: 73 inches
Vertical Jump: N/A
Broad Jump: N/A
40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds
Pro Shuttle: 4.38 seconds
3-Cone: 7.12 seconds
Bench Press: N/A
Devon Williams - Wide Receiver
Height: 6 feet 5 inches
Weight: 211 pounds
Hand Size: 10.28 inches
Arms: 33.68 inches
Wingspan: 81 inches
Vertical Jump: 34 inches
Broad Jump: 10 feet 11 inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds
Pro Shuttle: 4.38 seconds
3-Cone: 6.96 seconds
Bench Press: 7 reps
CJ Verdell - Running Back
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 202 pounds
Hand Size: 9.38 inches
Arms: 29.78 inches
Wingspan: 72 inches
Vertical Jump: 31 inches
Broad Jump: 9 feet 9 inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds
Pro Shuttle: 4.37 seconds
3-Cone: N/A
Bench Press: 11 reps
Johnny Johnson III - Wide Receiver
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 196 pounds
Hand Size: 10 inches
Arms: 30.68 inches
Wingspan: 74.78 inches
Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches
Broad Jump: 10 feet 1 inch
40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds
Pro Shuttle: 4.25 seconds
3-Cone: 7.14 seconds
Bench Press: 18 reps
Anthony Brown - Quarterback
Height: 6 feet 1 inch
Weight: 217 pounds
Hand Size: 9.78 inches
Arms: 32.48 inches
Wingspan: 76.78 inches
Vertical Jump: 34 inches
Broad Jump: 9 feet 11 inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.71 seconds
Pro Shuttle: 4.21 seconds
3-Cone: N/A
Bench Press: 6 reps
Jordan Happle - Safety
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 202 pounds
Hand Size: 9.28 inches
Arms: 30 inches
Wingspan: 73.28 inches
Vertical Jump: 29 inches
Broad Jump: 9 feet 2 inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.75 seconds
Pro Shuttle: 4.51 seconds
3-Cone: 7.37 seconds
Bench Press: 9 reps
George Moore - Offensive Lineman
Height: 6 feet 5 inches
Weight: 312 pounds
Hand Size: 10.58 inches
Arms: 33.78 inches
Wingspan: 81.18 inches
Vertical Jump: 24 inches
Broad Jump: 8 feet 2 inches
40-Yard Dash: 5.25 seconds
Pro Shuttle: 4.81 seconds
3-Cone: 7.6 seconds
Bench Press: 26 reps
Devon Allen - Wide Receiver
Height: 6 feet 0 inches
Weight: 198 pounds
Hand Size: 9.58 inches
Arms: 30.58 inches
Wingspan: 74.18 inches
Vertical Jump: 34.5
Broad Jump: N/A
40-Yard Dash: 4.35 seconds
Pro Shuttle: 4.55 seconds
3-Cone: 7.23 seconds
Bench Press: 8 reps
Nick Pickett - Safety
Height: N/A
Weight: N/A
Hand Size: N/A
Arms: N/A
Wingspan: N/A
Vertical Jump: N/A
Broad Jump: N/A
40-Yard Dash: 4.94 seconds
Pro Shuttle: N/A
3-Cone: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
