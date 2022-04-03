Skip to main content

2022 Oregon Football Pro Day Results

The official measurements from Friday's Pro Day at the Moshofsky Center.

11 Oregon Ducks worked out in front of representatives from 31 NFL teams in Eugene.

Below are the official results from each participant.

Kayvon Thibodeaux - Defensive End

Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon Pro Day

Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Weight: 256 pounds

Hand Size: 9.68 inches

Arms: 34 inches

Wingspan: 80.68 inches

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: 9 feet 11 inches

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Pro Shuttle: 4.34 seconds

3-Cone: 7.23 seconds

Bench Press: N/A

Mykael Wright - Cornerback

Mykael Wright Pro Day

Height: 5 feet 10 inches

Weight: 181 pounds

Hand Size: 9.78 inches

Arms: 30.78 inches

Wingspan: 75.38 inches

Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches

Broad Jump: N/A

40-Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.31 seconds

3-Cone: 6.82 seconds

Bench Press: N/A

Verone McKinley III - Safety

Verone McKinley Pro Day

Height: 5 feet 10 inches

Weight: 192 pounds

Hand Size: 9.18 inches

Arms: 30 inches

Wingspan: 73 inches

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.38 seconds

3-Cone: 7.12 seconds

Bench Press: N/A

Devon Williams - Wide Receiver

Devon Williams Oregon Pro Day

Height: 6 feet 5 inches

Weight: 211 pounds

Hand Size: 10.28 inches

Arms: 33.68 inches

Wingspan: 81 inches

Vertical Jump: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet 11 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.38 seconds

3-Cone: 6.96 seconds

Bench Press: 7 reps

CJ Verdell - Running Back

CJ Verdell Pro Day

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 202 pounds

Hand Size: 9.38 inches

Arms: 29.78 inches

Wingspan: 72 inches

Vertical Jump: 31 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet 9 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.37 seconds

3-Cone: N/A

Bench Press: 11 reps

Johnny Johnson III - Wide Receiver

Johnny Johnson III Pro Oregon Pro Day

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 196 pounds

Hand Size: 10 inches

Arms: 30.68 inches

Wingspan: 74.78 inches

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet 1 inch

40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.25 seconds

3-Cone: 7.14 seconds

Bench Press: 18 reps

Anthony Brown - Quarterback

Anthony Brown Oregon Pro Day

Height: 6 feet 1 inch

Weight: 217 pounds

Hand Size: 9.78 inches

Arms: 32.48 inches

Wingspan: 76.78 inches

Vertical Jump: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet 11 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.71 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.21 seconds

3-Cone: N/A

Bench Press: 6 reps

Jordan Happle - Safety

Jordan Happle WSU

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 202 pounds

Hand Size: 9.28 inches

Arms: 30 inches

Wingspan: 73.28 inches

Vertical Jump: 29 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet 2 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.75 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.51 seconds

3-Cone: 7.37 seconds

Bench Press: 9 reps

George Moore - Offensive Lineman

George Moor Pro Day

Height: 6 feet 5 inches

Weight: 312 pounds

Hand Size: 10.58 inches

Arms: 33.78 inches

Wingspan: 81.18 inches

Vertical Jump: 24 inches

Broad Jump: 8 feet 2 inches

40-Yard Dash: 5.25 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.81 seconds

3-Cone: 7.6 seconds

Bench Press: 26 reps

Devon Allen - Wide Receiver

IY3A3182

Height: 6 feet 0 inches

Weight: 198 pounds

Hand Size: 9.58 inches

Arms: 30.58 inches

Wingspan: 74.18 inches

Vertical Jump: 34.5

Broad Jump: N/A

40-Yard Dash: 4.35 seconds

Pro Shuttle: 4.55 seconds

3-Cone: 7.23 seconds

Bench Press: 8 reps

Nick Pickett - Safety

Nick Pickett Oregon

Height: N/A

Weight: N/A

Hand Size: N/A

Arms: N/A

Wingspan: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

40-Yard Dash: 4.94 seconds

Pro Shuttle: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

