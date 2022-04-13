Justin Flowe's Availability for Oregon Spring Game Remains Uncertain
Plenty of Oregon Ducks will be returning from injury in 2022 after an injury-riddled 2021 season. But perhaps no Duck has more fans excited to see his return than redshirt freshman linebacker Justin Flowe.
In the rare occasions when Flowe is able to suit up, he's a fan favorite on the team with his energy and physicality on the field. His five-star talent, especially paired with Noah Sewell, is hard to find.
But unfortunately, Flowe has only been on the field three times in front of Oregon fans (at Autzen Stadium or on television), appearing in one regular season game in each of the past two seasons and the spring game last May.
Flowe, who is recovering from a foot injury suffered before the Ohio State game in September, has been practicing with limitations throughout spring.
So could we see Flowe back on the field for the spring game on April 23? Head Coach Dan Lanning wasn't ready to give an affirmative answer following Tuesday's practice.
"He's trending back," he said. "I don't know, it's probably too early to say one way or the other if we're gonna see him out there for the spring game, but he's trending back. We're getting him in a little bit of drill work each day."
Lanning said at the top of spring camp in March that the staff was "continuing to evaluate" Flowe's health, but he's been itching to compete and enjoy a true debut season as a Duck.
"Justin's ready to be out there, ready to roll, and we're going to continue to progress him and work him in as he can," Lanning said on March 10. "As he continues to take steps forward, we'll keeping pushing the envelope there but obviously keeping his health and safety at the front of our approach."
Flowe has shown flashes of his potential, especially before the injury last fall. In the spring game last year, he totaled five tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup. In his lone regular season appearance against Fresno State, he racked up 14 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.
