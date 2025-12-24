Travel For Oregon Ducks Game At Orange Bowl Just Got Easier

With a little more than a week away from the No. 5 Oregon Ducks' clash with the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Capitol One Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, American Airlines announced special flights to bring Duck fans to the sunshine state in time for the game.

The deal especially targets the Eugene airport, with a nonstop flight on Dec. 31 from the emerald valley to Miami, and then a nonstop return from Miami to Eugene on Jan. 2.

Checking the American Airlines website, there's also several nonstop flights from PDX in Portland to Miami, but fans will be hard-pressed to find anything that doesn't start at $900 as flight prices have soared since the Ducks' 51-34 victory against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes, securing their spot in the Orange Bowl.

The Oregon Ducks Travel Tops the Big Ten

It's no secret that the Ducks are the No. 1 team in the Big Ten Conference when it comes to travel mileage, picking up 8,128 miles during their regular season. The top four teams in the Big Ten in terms of travel are all the former Pac-12 Conference programs.

With a 3,268 mile trip to Miami for the Orange Bowl, and travel to Atlanta, Georgia and back to Miami for the potential future bowl games, would put Oregon at a minimum of 11,396 miles and a maximum of 15,998 miles (if coach Dan Lanning and company decide to keep the team on the East Coast between games) or 26,438 miles (counting back and forth from Eugene).

Dan Lanning Comments on Oregon Ducks' Travel This Season

Lanning joined the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday with a strong declaration for the Ducks' travel time.

"It's not quote that long of a flight, but it's a long flight," Lanning said. "Pack a neck pillow, right? And then you make sure whenever you hit the ground we're going to get our bodies loose and do a primer, do some moving. But ultimately we've kind of prepared ourselves for it. We've flown to Rutgers this year, we've flown to Penn State, we've flown across the country more than any other team at our level, so we're prepared for those moments."

"Is that a weapon for you?" McAfee asked.

"Probably is, like a nunchuck or something," Lanning replied. "Who cares. They got a football field there, right? Let's play football."

Oregon Duck Fans Get Nonstop to Chicago

It's also unique to note that starting Apr. 30, 2026, Duck fans will be able to fly nonstop from the Eugene Airport to the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago daily through United Airlines.

The @GoDucks social account also posted about this, possibly to bring to attention the flight opportunities for Oregon's road games next season against the Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign, Illinois, the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan, and the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio.