With the 2022 NFL Draft one month away, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released his third edition of his top 50 prospects in the draft class. One player took a bit of a dip in the third edition — Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux fell three spots to No. 10 in Jeremiah's first list since the Scouting Combine and numerous pro day events across the country. The edge rusher from Oregon has fallen in a number of analysts' draft boards and mock drafts since the conclusion of the 2021 season.

But why? Thibodeaux had long been the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, and while his ankle injury slowed down his production in 2021, he still showed why he's capable of being an elite NFL player.

Jeremiah noted that Thibodeaux "isn't an elite bender" and also cited "spotty" effort, a similar comment that has made headlines in the past two months. ESPN's Todd McShay remarked in February that there were concerns from NFL teams that Thibodeaux "doesn't play with the same fire as other prospects."

Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline also said that Thibodeaux "didn't play hard all the time and gave up on plays too easily," while mentioning that scouts felt the same way. Scouts also weren't thrilled that Thibodeaux withdrew from the combine early after just participating in the 40-yard dash and bench press.

Kayvon Thibodeaux - NFL Combine © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here is Jeremiah's full blurb from Monday's list.

"Thibodeaux has ideal size (6-5, 258), length and explosiveness. He moved up and down the line of scrimmage in the Ducks' scheme, but primarily stood up on the edge. He shows a tremendous burst off the snap and excels using his inside arm to stab, create space, close and finish. He also has an effective shake/bull move to rock and displace offensive tackles. Thibodeaux does have some ankle tightness at the top of his rush; he isn't an elite bender. Against the run, he easily stacks blocks vs. tackles and tight ends while locating the football. He has speed to close from the back side but his effort is spotty. Overall, Thibodeaux doesn't have ideal flexibility, but his blend of speed and power should translate successfully at next level."

Thibodeaux addressed the concerns about his motor during the scouting combine, saying that "everyone has a job" and that "when you have a smart kid like me and you have a lot of positives, someone has to find the negatives."

Kayvon Thibodeaux Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The chatter about Thibodeaux's effort and love of the game should provide motivation for the projected top-five draft pick. He said during the combine that some of his goals are to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, along with a Super Bowl ring and a Hall of Fame gold jacket when it's all said and done.

For him to accomplish that, he must prove his critics wrong, and quickly. While NFL players are always under the spotlight, rookies picked in the first round, especially early, are subject to heavier scrutiny than most players. If Thibodeaux gets off to a slow start in his rookie year, the talking heads will be quick to throw out the word "bust."

The early successes of rookies like Micah Parsons, Chase Young, and Joey Bosa raise the standard for defensive rookies, and if a player like Thibodeaux fails to meet those lofty expectations in the first couple of weeks, expect the criticism to be very loud.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE