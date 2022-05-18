Johnson has been recovering from a medical emergency suffered in early March, but the video was the most encouraging sign yet.

Since Dan Lanning took over as head coach of the Oregon Ducks, his social media posts have been few and far between. His most common tweet is a lone duck emoji when the Ducks land a high school prep or a transfer, making Oregon fans smile all over the world.

But Lanning's tweet on Tuesday certainly made fans smile for a whole other reason.

The Ducks' head coach posted a video alongside Oregon Director of Player Personnel & Director of Recruiting Don Johnson Jr. where the two threw up the Oregon "O" and shared a laugh.

Waves of prayers from the football team and community began to circulate in early March when Johnson suffered a heart-related medical emergency, according to John Canzano of The Oregonian. Lanning asked for support and prayers from the community for Johnson, and he said multiple times early in spring ball that the medical situation with Johnson was "very serious."

Johnson's son, Keegan Speer-Johnson, tweeted on March 28 that he was recovering from the emergency.

On March 29, Lanning said "It's still a very serious deal, but things are trending in a way that you're very hopeful." The most recent update prior to Tuesday was during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft when Speer-Johnson posted his father's reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux being selected fifth overall by the New York Giants.

While it is uncertain how far along Johnson is in his recovery, the sight of him out of the hospital with a smile is undoubtedly a sign of encouragement and a testament to his resilience.

