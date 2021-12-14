Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Oregon Running Back Seven McGee Enters Transfer Portal

    The running back flashed his potential as a freshman but will look for a new spot.
    Author:

    While many Ducks are over the moon with the hiring of Dan Lanning, another Oregon player looks like he could be on the move, as true freshman running back Seven McGee entered the transfer portal.

    “First off I would like to start by thanking God for blessing me with this game,” McGee wrote in a post on social media. “And the entire Oregon organization by giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents. Also to the Oregon fan base you guys have showed me so much love. It’s unbelievable. I am grateful and thankful. I appreciate the state of Oregon. To my teammates, I love you guys. It’s been real, all the memories and funny moments! But with that being said, I will like to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal.”

    McGee was committed to Oregon for a long time before this season, and his decision to leave is certainly one that will crush fans. He was actually an early enrollee for Oregon, making his choice even harder to stomach.

    The shifty back gained popularity through his speed and ability to make tacklers miss. He was so talented that he began to receive comparisons to previous Oregon star De’Anthony Thomas. So much so that he was even contacted by the former Duck and received advice during the season.

    Throughout the season, he began to see his role increase following CJ Verdell's season-ending injury, as well as other injuries and transfers within the receiving core.

    While he wasn’t featured frequently in the Oregon offense, when the Ducks did utilize his skills he was able to make some plays.

    In the seven games that he played, he had 14 carries for 61 yards for one touchdown. He also had six receptions for 78 yards. While he didn’t get a ton of touches this season, he definitely had people excited for his future. He also saw snaps as the primary punt returner following Mycah Pittman's transfer. 

    Looking ahead to next season, he was likely going to have a bigger role given that Verdell and Travis Dye still are weighing their NFL Draft decisions. Given that they may leave, McGee would have been featured more prominently.

    McGee has been very active on social media following the departure of Cristobal regarding his decision process, and after asking for people to give him time to make his decision, it appears that he has.

